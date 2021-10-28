Local sports: Pendleton boys finish season with loss to Ridgeview By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Pendleton goalie Manuel Lopez prepares to grab a shot on goal by Daniel Jaramillo, of Ridgeview, on Oct. 28, 2021 at Pendleton High School. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Buy Now Pendleton's Renee Ortega Cruz winds up for a kick as as Eric Rebuelta, of Ridgeview, closes in on Oct. 28, 2021 at Pendleton High School. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Buy Now Pendleton's Jonathan Ferman kicks the ball as Collin McWhortor, of Ridgeview, defends on Oct. 28, 2021 at Pendleton High School. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENDLETON — Ridgeview picked up the Intermountain Conference’s second seed to the 5A state playoffs with an 8-0 road win over Pendleton on Thursday, Oct. 28.“We had a tough loss tonight, but a good performance,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “Ridgeview is a good team with a great coach and the quality showed.”Bucks goalkeeper Manuel Lopez finished with six saves.The Bucks finished their season 2-8 in IMC lay and 3-12 overall.Prep girls soccerRIDGEVIEW 4, PENDLETON 0 — The Ravens and Bucks split their Intermountain Conference matches this season, but Ridgeview’s win Thursday gave it the conference title.The Ravens finished the season 7-1-2 in IMC play and -5-2 overall. The Bucks, who were atop the IMC all season, finished the regular season 7-2-1 and 10-3-1 overall.Pendleton now waits for the first round of the 5A state playoffs pairings to be announced.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterPrep volleyballRICHLAND, HERMISTON — The Bulldogs closed out their Mid-Columbia Conference regular season with a 15-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 loss to Richland.The Bulldogs won the opening set, but the Bombers roared back to win the next three for the win.FootballSTANFIELD 56, IRRIGON 6 — Kaden Combe ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns to help the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Knights.Stanfield, which led 35-6 at the half, rolled up 446 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.Ryan Elizares added 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Isaiah Lemmon had 115 yards and two touchdowns, and Gator Goodrich added 66 yards and a touchdown.The Tigers finished the regular season 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the BMC). Irrigon was 1-6 and 1-5. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ridgeview Touchdown Sport American Football Buck Stanfield Playoff Win Tiger Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
