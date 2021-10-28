PENDLETON — Ridgeview picked up the Intermountain Conference’s second seed to the 5A state playoffs with an 8-0 road win over Pendleton on Thursday, Oct. 28.

“We had a tough loss tonight, but a good performance,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “Ridgeview is a good team with a great coach and the quality showed.”

Bucks goalkeeper Manuel Lopez finished with six saves.

The Bucks finished their season 2-8 in IMC lay and 3-12 overall.

Prep girls soccer

RIDGEVIEW 4, PENDLETON 0 — The Ravens and Bucks split their Intermountain Conference matches this season, but Ridgeview’s win Thursday gave it the conference title.

The Ravens finished the season 7-1-2 in IMC play and -5-2 overall. The Bucks, who were atop the IMC all season, finished the regular season 7-2-1 and 10-3-1 overall.

Pendleton now waits for the first round of the 5A state playoffs pairings to be announced.

Prep volleyball

RICHLAND, HERMISTON — The Bulldogs closed out their Mid-Columbia Conference regular season with a 15-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 loss to Richland.

The Bulldogs won the opening set, but the Bombers roared back to win the next three for the win.

Football

STANFIELD 56, IRRIGON 6 — Kaden Combe ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns to help the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Knights.

Stanfield, which led 35-6 at the half, rolled up 446 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Ryan Elizares added 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Isaiah Lemmon had 115 yards and two touchdowns, and Gator Goodrich added 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers finished the regular season 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the BMC). Irrigon was 1-6 and 1-5.

