UMATILLA COUNTY — Led by sophomore Megan Joyce, the Hermiston girls cross-country team has high hopes at the 3A state championships on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Bulldogs will take off at 1 p.m. on the beautiful course at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
“We are ready to get going,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “We have done the work. We have run in the rain, the wind and we have run a lot of hills. They are ready for anything.”
Hermiston finished second at the District 8 Championships last week, and Joyce finished seventh overall. The top three teams advanced to state.
“We are hoping she can get into the top 20 and bring home a medal for us,” Blackburn said of Joyce. “Liz (Newman) and Alexia (Serna) should follow right along. As a team, we are hoping for a top eight finish. I would like to see top six, that would make me super happy. Top four, I’d be ecstatic.”
Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt is among the favorites to win, along with Lily LaPorte from Bishop Blanchet.
Hermiston also will have two boys running Nov. 6 — freshman Jaysen Rodriguez and senior Logan Springstead.
Rodriguez has been the Bulldogs’ top runner most of the season, with Springstead right on his tail.
“Logan was our top guy last year and the start of this year, and Jaysen has really come along,” Blackburn said. “Logan is getting his confidence back. They both have their strengths and weaknesses. Jaysen starts stronger and Logan finishes stronger.”
Bishop Blanchet’s Will Schneider and Drew Oliver are among the favorites, as are Walla Walla’s Brody Hartley and Cruize Corrin from Lakes.
Oregon 2A/1A boys
The Heppner boys finished second at district, qualifying its entire team for the Nov. 6 championships at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The Mustangs looked to be contenders in the top half of the field, but illness has hit the team this week and limited their miles.
“They all tested negative for COVID, which is good,” said Heppner coach Russ Nichols. “It’s just crazy. I’m just hoping by Saturday they all feel better.”
Junior Trevor Nichols has led the Mustangs this season. He finished second at the Special District 5 Championships. Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre finished fourth to earn an individual berth.
Heppner, which has only had a program the past seven years, is taking runners to state for the sixth consecutive year.
The 2A/1A boys will run at 10:35 a.m.
Oregon 5A boys
Pendleton senior James Thatcher will be the Bucks’ lone runner at state after finishing fifth at the Intermountain Conference Championships.
Thatcher ran a personal best 17 minutes, 13.7 seconds to become the first Pendleton runner to earn a trip to state since 2016.
The 5A boys run at 2:20 p.m. at Lane Community College in Eugene.
