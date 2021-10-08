PENDLETON — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Teams from the NFL to local high schools do their part in raising awareness and funds to support organizations to help women get mammograms, cancer-related support, and for research.
The Pendleton Bucks held their Dig Pink night Thursday, Oct. 7 against Redmond.
“Quite a few of the players have been affected by it somehow,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They have all been taught by Kathryn Youngman (Spanish teacher) at the high school. They have seen her go through it.”
Youngman has battled cancer three times, and each time she has fought her way through the treatments and back to her students.
Pendleton senior middle Ashtyn Brown has lost her grandmother to breast cancer, making the night special for her.
“I wish we could have done something big, but we had balloons, streamers, and a sign that said Dig Pink on it,” Lapp said. “They had their pink uniforms. We had a lot of fans tonight. We had a good time with it. It’s nice they can be a part of something that is bigger than them or this match.”
Pendleton also had a spirit day Oct. 7, where classes got points for those wearing pink.
Echo had its annual pink game on Oct. 5 when they played Ione/Arlington. The Cardinals even joined the fun by wearing pink uniforms.
All of the gate receipts, and part of the 50/50 raffle money will be donated to a local breast cancer association.
“It’s a tradition, and a good one,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “It makes people feel good in a time when there isn’t much good out there. We had a pretty decent crowd here. The gal who won the 50/50 gave $81 dollars of it back.”
At Ione/Arlington, the Cardinals are going pink on Oct. 14 in their Big Sky League match with Condon.
“Our funds are going to the Susan G. Komen Foundation,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We will have a 50/50 raffle, and the girls are also taking sponsors for a serve-a-thon.”
Pilot Rock, which is hoping to be back in its gym for the first time this season on Oct. 14, will host Heppner for its pink night.
Hermiston will go pink on Oct. 12, when they host Kennewick in a Mid-Columbia Conference match, while Blue Mountain Community College will host its Dig Pink night on Oct. 13, when Walla Walla Community College comes to town.
BMCC will welcome back fans for the game after a COVID-19 outbreak closed the campus for a couple of weeks.
Irrigon will hold its pink night Oct. 15 against Burns.
