REDMOND — Pendleton’s Jacob Griffin brought home a fourth-place finish at 285 pounds, and was the only member of the Bucks to place Saturday, Feb. 26 at the 5A state wrestling tournament at Ridgeview High School.
Griffin won his opening match, pinning Joel Montes of Eagle Point in 1:28. He followed up with a 10-3 quarterfinal win over Mathew Cobb of South Albany.
Griffin met his match in the semifinals, where North Bend’s Neal Walter pinned the Bucks’ big man in 5:23.
In the consolation round, Griffin won his first match before getting pinned by Willamette’s Alexander Willoughby in 1:13 in the third-place match.
Jack Lieuallen, the Bucks’ top man at 138, won his first match over Thurston’s Rodrigo Harrison by an 8-1 decision, but in the quarterfinals Lieuallen suffered a severe knee injury, ending his state tournament.
Crescent Valley won the team title with 241 points, followed by Crook County (210.5) and Thurston (208.5). The Bucks finished 17th with 28 points.
4A state tournament
McLoughlin’s Tanner Wells steamrolled the competition to reach the 220-pound finals, then earned a second-place finish at Cascade High School in Turner.
Wells opened the day with a first-round pin of Estacada’s Waylon Riedel, then posted a 15-2 major decision over Ontario’s Tommy Ishida in the quarterfinals.
Wells pinned Seaside’s Lawson Talamantez in 2:48 in the semifinals to punch his ticket to the championship match.
In the finals, Wells dropped a 4-2 match to Colby Gazeley of Sweet Home. Wells earned both of his points off escapes in the first and third rounds.
Wells placed fourth at state last year at 220.
The Pioneers’ Cooper Yensen went 2-2 at 132 pounds and earned five team points.
La Grande won the team title with 275.5 points, followed by Sweet Home (250.5) and Tillamook (187). Mac-Hi finished 18th with 28 points.
3A state tournament
Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala finished third at 145 pounds, and Riverside’s Mateo Rockwell picked up a third-place finish at 120 pounds at La Pine High School.
Ayala took the long road to a placing match. He won his opening match 12-6 over Landen Hecht of Harrisburg, then dropped his quarterfinal match to Parker Greenwald of Warrenton, 4-2 in overtime.
Ayala came back to win three consolation matches to place third.
In his final match, Ayala got a little revenge on Greenwald, posting a 10-8 decision in the third-place match.
After a first-round bye, Rockwell pinned PJ Machacek in the third round of the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Rockwell was pinned by Ethan Peasley of Burns.
In the consolation bracket, Rockwell picked up a technical fall to reach the third-place match, where he pinned Tyler Waldron of Douglas in 3:46. Rockwell also finished third last year at 120.
Also for the Pirates, Bryan Madrigal finished fourth at 113 pounds, and William Madrigal was sixth at 106.
La Pine ran away with the team title with 199.5 points. Burns (166.5) was second, while Harrisburg (110.5) was third. Riverside finished 12th with 32.5 points, while Irrigon was 20th with 12 points.
2A/1A state tournament
Heppner’s Conor Brosnan finished fourth at 182 pounds for the Mustangs at Culver High School.
Brosnan won his first match by forfeit, then dropped his quarterfinal match to Nolan Earls of Colton by fall in the third round.
Brosnan then won three consolation matches to reach the third-place match, where he again lost to Earls, this time in the second round.
Echo/Stanfield sent three wrestlers to state — Isiic Wade (120), Keegin Chitty (132) and Isaiah Lemmon (152) — but none of them reached a placing match.
Culver cruised to its 13th state team title since 2007. The Bulldogs piled up 182 points and crowned four champions. Illinois Valley (101.5) was second, while Vernonia (80) was third.
Heppner finished 26th with 15 points, while Echo-Stanfield was 33rd with seven points.
Girls state tournament
Stephanie Romero became the first Irrigon wrestler to win a state medal, placing second at 235 pounds on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Culver High School.
After winning her first match by a 3-0 decision, Romero pinned Alexa Cleveland of Newport in the second round. In the semifinals, Romero pinned Aryanna Albright of Elgin in 3:35.
In the championship match, Romero was pinned by Grant Union’s Mallory Lusco in 3:15.
Riverside’s Valeria Echevarria placed third at 110 pounds for the Pirates, becoming the school’s first state placer.
After dropping her first match of the day, Echevarria won four loser-out matches to pick up a bronze medal.
In the third-place match, she pinned Ashley Willis of St. Helens in 3:14.
Forest Grove won the team title with 99 points, followed by Thurston (75) and Hillsboro (69). Irrigon was 22nd with 26 points, while Riverside was 47th with 15 points.
