Logan Hay is a chip off the old block at the Pendleton Round-Up

His day Rod won several titles in the Round-Up City

Logan Hay is a chip off the old block at the Pendleton Round-Up
RUP 2021: Friday saddle bronc 2
Saddle bronc rider Logan James Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, takes an 87-point ride on Umber Bubbles to tie for the highest score during Friday's go-round on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up.
RUP 2021: Friday saddle bronc
Saddle bronc rider Ben T. Andersen, of Alberta, Canada, takes an ride on Strawberry Rocket who veers toward a group of cowboys sitting on the arena grass on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up. Anderson tied for the highest score during Thursday's go-round with a score of 87.

PENDLETON — Logan Hay has been a fixture at the Pendleton Round-Up since he was a little boy.

He used to come and watch his dad, Rod, compete in the saddle bronc event, and now he’s competing in the same event as his dad, and the young man knows his stuff.

Hay turned in a ride of 87 points on the back of Umber Bubbles to share the lead Friday, Sept. 17, with Ben Anderson, who rode Strawberry Rocket.

“This is my second time here,” said Hay, who also competed in 2019. “Last time, I missed the short go by one spot.”

The 87-point scores will send both men into Saturday’s final round, where the competition is fierce. An 85.5 is the lowest score going into the finals. The leader is Stetson Wright (91), who will be joined in the finals by his older brothers Ryder (88) and Rusty (87).

“This is so cool,” Hay said. “It’s my first short go and there is so much history here. Dad told me before I left that we needed another saddle for the house.”

The finals for all events are Saturday. A total of 852 contestants began the week, trying to get their part of the $572,000 purse.

Rod Hay won Pendleton four times (2003-06), and qualified for the NFR 20 times.

Hay, 24, could use a few dollars in his pocket. He is sitting 18th in the world standings, about $8,000 out of 15th place. He is bucking for his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo. His younger brother Dawson, who is fourth in the world standings, already has punched his ticket to the NFR for the second time.

Anderson, 21, who is ranked No. 8 in the standings, had not been on Strawberry Rocket before, would get back on her any time.

This is his second trip to Pendleton, and said he sees many more in his future.

“This is an awesome rodeo,” he said. “It’s cool to ride in the grass.”

Bareback riding

RUP 2021: Friday bareback
Bareback rider Kaycee Feild, of Genola, Utah, rides Toy Soldier to win the day with a score of 86.5 points at the Pendleton Round-Up on Sept. 17, 2021.

Kaycee Feild has made numerous trips to the Pendleton Round-Up, but he’s never won a title. He’s hoping to change that this week after posting a score of 86.5 points on Toy Soldier, who did not want to ride on the grass.

“That was a lot of buck,” Feild said his horse. “Staying that close to the chutes let me show off. With bareback riding, the goal is have a good start and catch their (officials) attention.”

Feild, 34, is sitting second behind R.C. Landingham (87.5) heading into Saturday’s finals.

Feild’s dad, Lewis, won the all-around title (1989-90), the bareback title (1984, 1989-90) and the saddle bronc title (1989) at Pendleton. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1992 in the all-around category.

“The last year before he passed away, he came with me,” Feild said. “This rodeo right here is probably the most fun, and it has that Wild West feel.”

Feild, who has won five world titles, is second in the world standings and will be headed to the NFR for the 12th time.

Bull riding

RUP Friday | Bulls
Billy Quillan, of Fallon, Nev., rides Vegas for 88.5 points Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, during the bull riding competition at the Pendleton Round-Up.

Billy Quillan generally doesn’t stray too far from home. The Fallon, Nevada, cowboy spends most of his time competing in the Wilderness Circuit, so for him to be tied for first in the bulls heading into the finals shocked even him.

Quillan turned in an 88.5-point ride, and shares the lead with Boudreaux Campbell, who rode Wednesday.

“This is my first time to Pendleton and I’m really excited,” he said. “Pendleton has never been on my schedule, but it will definitely be on there now. This is a great place to be.”

In all honesty, Quillan applied to ride, and was originally turned down. He later got a call asking if he’d like to fill a spot.

“I was a replacement,” he said. “I’m glad I got that call.”

There was a bit of drama in the bulls Friday, as Nic Lica’s first bull, El Diablo, broke through the fencing and ran wild for about 10 minutes before the pickup men were able to get a rope on him and convince him to go back to his pen.

Bullfighter Dusty Tuckness picked up a few frequent flier miles, courtesy of Life Flight, Lica’s second bull.

Tuckness stepped between Lica and the bull, who used its head to pick up Tuckness and toss him backward. Tuckness flew into the air and landed on the bull’s back, then slid off.

Steer roping

RUP Friday | Steer Roping
Cole Patterson, of Pratt, Kan., ropes down a steer in 15.3 seconds during the steer roping competition Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up.

The event finally filled its 12 spots for the finals as Mike Chase clocked a 15.6-second run to move into a tie for fifth with Chet Herren, whose 18.9-second run put him at 33 seconds heading into the finals.

Scott Snedecor leads the average on two at 27.8 seconds.

Cole Patterson, the 2019 Rookie of the Year, had the top run of the afternoon at 15.3 seconds, and picked up $858 dollars for placing seventh in the round. With no time on his first run, the finals were out of reach.

Barrel racing

RUP Friday | Barrels
Emily McKinnies, of West Richland, Wash., takes the second barrel on her way to a 28.83 second ride Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in the barrel racing competition at the Pendleton Round-Up.

The times are so tight in the barrel racing finals that less than one second separates first from 12th.

Emily McKinnies of West Richland, Washington, earned herself a spot in the finals with a 28.83-second run Friday. She is ranked fifth going into the finals.

Lisa Lockhart, who earned her time in slack, leads the group with a time of 28.60.

Steer wrestling

RUP Friday | Steer Wrestling
Eli Lord, of Sturgis, S.D., leaps to his steer to put up a 5.8 second run Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, during the steer wrestling competition at the Pendleton Round-Up.

Eli Lord picked up a spot in the finals after he turfed his steer in 5.8 seconds. His time of 12.4 seconds on two runs ranks him fourth.

Hermiston’s Ryan Bothum, who took down his steer in 6 seconds (12.5 on two), will be in the final round, as will Chance Gartner, who had a time of 6.4 seconds, and a time of 13.5 on two.

Jesse Brown of Baker City, the 2019 Pendleton champion, missed on his steer and will not defend his title.

Team roping

RUP Friday | Team Roping
Header Caden Camp, of Belgrade, Mont., guides his steer as heeler Delon Parker, of Worden, Mont., wraps up the hind legs Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up.

Only two teams posted qualifying times on the day, with Caden Camp and Delon Parker trussing up their steer in 5.8 seconds. The time, combined with their first-round run of 7 seconds, helped earn them a spot in the finals with a time of 12.8 seconds on two runs.

Riley Minor, who ropes with his brother Brady Minor, took a spill on his horse and had to be helped off the field. He injured his left ankle and left shoulder.

Tie-down roping

PRU 2021: Friday tiedown roping
Tie-down roper Cooper Mills, of St. John, Washington, ropes his calf in 10.1 seconds on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up to win the round.

Cooper Mills had the top run of 10.1 seconds, but with a time of 23.6 on two runs, he fell short of the finals.

Zack Jongblood leads the group going into the finals with a time 18.5 on two runs.

Injury update

Barrel racer Jolene Hoburg of Kennewick, who was thrown from her horse at the second barrel Thursday, suffered a broken arm. She was treated and released from the hospital late Thursday.

Also Thursday, steer roper Tygh Campbell was injured when he fell off his horse while gathering up another cowboy’s horse. He broke his pelvis and had surgery Friday in Portland.

