BOISE — Pendleton’s Reilly and Kelsey Lovercheck and Hermiston’s Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky played key roles in helping the Three Rivers Soccer Club Black win the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West 19U regional title Sunday, June 26.
Three Rivers, based out of the Tri-Cities, defeated United Portland Premier 3-1 in the title game, with Kelsey Lovercheck scoring a goal and handing out an assist, and twin sister Reilly scoring the insurance goal in the second half.
Kelsey Fulton scored the go-ahead goal for Three Rivers right before the half for a 2-1 lead.
Pasena-Littlesky played in net in the second half and did not give up a goal.
“This is the first for our club,” Three Rivers coach Jason Quintero said. “This is the first time we have had any team win regionals in the 25 years or so of the program. It’s a big deal. It’s pretty cool to be a part of.”
Three Rivers heads to the USYS National Championships July 18-25 in Orlando. There will be eight teams vying for the title.
In the semifinal game June 25, Three Rivers beat Excel Soccer Academy of Arizona 2-1 to reach the title game.
Pasena-Littlesky shared time in goal with Danika Galbraith, while Emma Haertling scored the game winner off a pass from Kelsey Lovercheck.
On the way to the regional title, Three Rivers beat Billings United (Montana) 2-1, with Reilly Lovercheck scoring the game winner and had an assist. Pasena-Littlesky played half the game in goal.
Three Rivers then tied Utah Celtic 2-2 and lost to the Boise Timbers 4-3. They earned a wild-card spot into the championship round.
Three Rivers met Utah once again, but this time came away with a 2-0 win. Reilly Lovercheck scored a goal and Pasena-Littlesky kept the net clear in the second half, including an impressive stop on a penalty shot.
While the Loverchecks and Pasena-Littlesky are key components on the team, that hasn’t always been the case.
“They are amazing,” Quintero said of the Loverchecks. “They are unique people. They came out of the blue to a tryout last year and we cut them. Technically, they were very raw.”
The team had some injuries after tryouts, and Quintero gave the twins a call.
“They kept getting better and they were determined,” he said. “They went from being cut to being an integral part of the team. They are energizer bunnies, they just keep going and going. They are fearless and put themselves out there for the team.”
The team has lost just one game since the Loverchecks came aboard.
Injuries also depleted the team’s goalies, and Quintero took the word of the Loverchecks that they ‘knew a girl.’
“We were swapping in field players and that wasn’t working,” he said. “When Lindsey came in, she was super raw. Her confidence has grown. Now she is playing college soccer (at Whitman College). It has been amazing to watch.”
Now the trio, dubbed the Pendleton Posse by their teammates, are headed to nationals with their team.
“Those kids came out of nowhere,” Quintero said. “I haven’t seen a girl improve this much in one year over the past 20 years, and there are three of them.”
