ALBANY — Playing in less than ideal conditions, McLoughlin dropped a 1-0 game to Philomath in the 4A state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 6 at South Albany High School.
“There was no (visible) clock on the field, and the 6-yard box was missing on one side,” Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. “It was a late game, we agreed we had to play.”
The Warriors (15-1) scored the game’s only goal in the 77th minute, leaving the Pioneers (11-3-1) little time to regroup.
“We just made one tiny mistake,” Garcia said. “They beat our defender and boom. We were pushing to go to overtime. They were a good team. At this point anyone can knock anyone out.”
The Pioneers were sluggish at times, leaving the team without the energy it needed.
“A few of my players did not show up,” Garcia said. “They did not play with intensity. They did not play the way they were supposed to play. You have to play good defense, or one ball and that’s the end. I think we had a better team to be honest, we just didn’t play hard enough.”
Mac-Hi finished the season 5-0-1 in Greater Oregon League play and earned the No. 7 seed to the playoffs.
RIVERSIDE 4, PLEASANT HILL 1 — Pablo Claustro scored three goals to lead the Pirates (15-1) to a quarterfinal home win over the Billies.
“In the first half, we were up 3-0 and we were rolling the ball just right,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “Pleasant Hill came out stronger in the second half. We had some issues with some calls and got off track from our goal and that made things a little difficult. The last 12 minutes of the match we saw the light and made things work.”
Riverside will host Dayton (13-3) in a semifinal match on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Dayton beat Riverdale 2-1 to advance.
Claustro scored all three of his goals in the first half. It was his third hat trick of the season.
After a second-half Pleasant Hill goal, Riverside’s Jose Napoles found the net to finish out the scoring.
Will Killion started in net, but was injured when a Pleasant Hill player kicked the ball out of his hand and into the net for the Billies’ goal. Juan Medina finished the game.
Girls soccer
LA SALLE PREP 4, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks' storybook season came to a close with a quarterfinal loss to the host Falcons.
“Our game was tough, but the girls held their own and everyone contributed defensively,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “La Salle is a good team and our players shut down a lot of their major threats.”
Pendleton (11-4-1) set a school record with 11 wins, and beat Thurston in the first round for its first state playoff win. The Bucks finished second in the Intermountain Conference behind Ridgeview.
“It was a great ride to see the group gain confidence in themselves as soccer players and really buy into the cultural change for Pendleton soccer,” Rickman said. “I am super proud of the individual progress of each player, but also seeing them as a group become really cohesive.”
La Salle (14-2-1), the No. 2 team in the state rankings, will host North Eugene (13-0-2) on Nov. 9 in the semifinals.
OREGON EPISCOPAL 4, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Pirates ran into the top-ranked Anteaters in the quarterfinals, who gobbled up a victory to reach the semifinals.
Riverside ends its season with an 11-3-1 record.
OES (10-2) will host Dayton on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the semifinals.
