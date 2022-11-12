HILLSBORO — A slow start put McLoughlin behind early, and the Pioneers weren’t able to rebound in the second half as Oregon Episcopal escaped with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 3A/2A/1A state championship game at Liberty High School.

“It was very hard,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “We did not have a good start. We were scared and nervous and all that stuff. They (OES) scored right away off a corner kick and we just stood there and looked.”

