McLoughlin's Angel Castillo (10) moves the ball past Oregon Episcopal defender Colson Tubbs during the 3A/2A/1A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. OES won 2-1.
McLoughlin's Michael Wolden (3) fight for the ball with Oregon Episcopal's Julian Ettinger during the 3A/2A/1A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. OES won 2-1.
Raleigh Emerson/Contributed Photo
HILLSBORO — A slow start put McLoughlin behind early, and the Pioneers weren’t able to rebound in the second half as Oregon Episcopal escaped with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 3A/2A/1A state championship game at Liberty High School.
“It was very hard,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “We did not have a good start. We were scared and nervous and all that stuff. They (OES) scored right away off a corner kick and we just stood there and looked.”
OES (16-1) won its first title since 2014, and seventh in school history. Mac-Hi finished its season 16-3.
The Aardvarks scored 5 minutes into the game as Julian Ettinger took a pass from Barrett Lindholm and beat Mac-Hi goalie Danny Gonzalez.
OES also had scoring chances in the 24th and 36th minutes, but Gonzalez was there for the stops. Giovanni Sandoval countered for the Pioneers, but was just off the mark.
In the 70th minute, a Mac-Hi defender missed on a clearing kick and Ryder Sendecke picked up the loose ball and put it into the right side of the net for a 2-0 lead.
The Pioneers still had a little life left as Almikar Garcia scored in the 75th minute off a cross by Romario Garcia.
"We are a bit young,” coach Garcia said. “We only have one senior and they had serious playoff experience. Experience wins. The second half, we had them. If we had 10 more minutes we might have tied the game. Sadly, we pressured the ball a little too late. They did a much better job in the second half and trusted themselves. They were more confident.”
The Aardvarks were able to shut down Mac-Hi’s Angel Castillo, who came into the game with 41 goals.
“Angel had a great game, but he wasn’t Angel at 100 percent,” Garcia said. “He was nervous.”
