MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High’s football game at Burns was canceled Friday, Sept. 17, after a positive COVID-19 case on the Pioneers team was reported.
The team has been in quarantine since, causing the cancellation of Mac-Hi’s game against Baker on Sept. 24, according to Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada.
Players vaccinated for COVID-19 are allowed to use the weight room with a coach who also has been vaccinated, but all other practices are on hold, Estrada said.
The game against Santiam Christian, scheduled for Oct. 2, at Shockman Field, also has been called off.
The next scheduled game for the Pioneers is Oct. 8 when Mac-Hi is set to play at Ontario.
The Pioneers are 0-3 on the season with losses to College Place and La Grande, and the forfeit to Burns.
EOU adds Johnson to men’s basketball coaching staff
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University Men’s Basketball and Interim Head Coach Chris Kemp announced the hiring of Que Johnson as an assistant coach for the Mountaineers.
“I couldn’t be more excited to add Que to our staff here at EOU. He is an elite level player with international experience that wants to coach and have a positive impact on these players’ lives,” Kemp said. “His expertise in skill development and high level basketball will have an immediate impact on our program.”
Johnson joins the Mountaineers following a two-year professional playing career in Brazil where he played for Basquete Blumanau/APAB in the Brazil-CBC League.
Johnson spent this past season, 2020-21 working as a volunteer assistant coach at Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, Idaho. During that time, Johnson also operated a business that trained high school age basketball players in personal skill development in North Idaho.
As a player, Johnson was a member of the Washington State Cougars from 2012-16. He played three seasons with WSU from 2013-16, appearing in 93 games. He was a starter in 42 of those contests. He finished his career at WSU ranked 16th in three-point field goals made with 121. He averaged 9.0 points per game in three seasons, including a season best 11.3 per contest during his redshirt-junior season in 2015-16.
Following his time at WSU, Johnson played his final collegiate season at Western Kentucky in 2016-17. With the Hilltoppers, he started in all 32 games and averaged a career best 13.2 points per game.
