A “flat” second half cost the Pioneers a nonleague matchup at Hood River.
The Eagles turned away Mac-Hi 55-43 on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers were down just 29-25 at halftime, but the game quickly got away from them.
“We played right with ‘em in the first half,” said coach Jordan Poynor. “It was really back-and-forth. But we just didn’t play well in the second. We fouled them too much and sent them to the line on four or five straight possessions.”
The Eagles outscored Mac-Hi 15-5 in the third quarter. The Pioneers rallied to top Hood River 13-11 in the fourth, but the Eagles still managed to hold them off.
Dareagan Stephens scored a team-high 14 points for the Pioneers. Alexis Pio and Zach Hodgen each chipped in nine.
Mac-Hi (0-1, 8-6) resume Greater Oregon League play again on Friday for a home game against La Grande.
