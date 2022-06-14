MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin’s Cooper Waltermire earned Greater Oregon League first-team honors, while Cooper Yensen and Javi Esparza were named to the second team.
The Pioneers finished the season 3-9 in GOL play and 9-13 overall. They lost their 4A state play-in game to Henley 8-2.
State champion La Grande (28-1) dominated the first team with eight players chosen. The Tigers’ shortstop/pitcher Devin Bell was named the Player of the Year.
Waltermire, the Pioneers’ shortstop, led the team with a .393 batting average. He had 22 hits, seven of which were doubles. He also had 15 RBIs and scored 18 runs.
Yensen threw a team-high 45 ⅓ innings, striking out 43 and walking 39. He had an ERA of 8.029.
Esparza, who played catcher and pitched for Mac-Hi, hit .339 from his lead-off position. He had 20 hits, with three doubles and two triples. He scored a team-high 27 runs. On the mound, he threw 23 ⅓ innings with a 6.30 ERA. He struck out 32 and walked 24.
Mac-Hi had two softball players earn GOL honors. Senior Darby Rhoads and freshman Rylee Herndon were named second-team infielders.
The Pioneers finished the season 2-10 in league play and 6-14 overall.
Ontario’s Annabelle Navarrete was named Player of the Year, while La Grande’s Cody Bowen was named Coach of the Year.
