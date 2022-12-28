McLoughlin’s Angel Castillo (10) celebrates scoring a goal against Riverdale in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals on Nov. 8, 2022, in Portland. Castillo was named the Eastern Oregon League Player of the Year, and earned first-team all-state honors.
MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin boys soccer team had a memorable year, placing second in the 3A/2A/1A state tournament and winning the Eastern Oregon League title.
The accolades keep coming for the Pioneers, who had five players named to the EOL first team, including Player of the Year Angel Castillo, who finished the season with 42 goals and 15 assists.
“It’s not easy to score 40-some goals,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “Those kids, they are like the pros. When you need that guy, he shows up and gets the job done. He needs more mentoring to be a leader. I will work with him to be a leader on the field and off.”
Garcia was named the EOL Coach of the Year, and the 3A/2A/1A all-state Coach of the Year.
Last year, Castillo was named the Greater Oregon League Player of the Year when the Pioneers were at the 4A level.
Also making a return trip to the first team are juniors Almikar Garcia (24 goals, 32 assists) and Romario Garcia (9 goals, 10 assists).
Joining the trio on the first team are sophomore goalkeeper Danny Gonzalez and sophomore forward Giovanni Sandoval (22 goals).
Gonzalez was key in helping the Pioneers allow just 10 goals over 19 games. He had two shutouts in the playoffs — against Umpqua Valley Christian (8-0) in the second round, and Riverdale (3-0) in the semifinals.
Garcia said he was also proud that 15 of his players carried at least a 3.5 GPA during the fall semester.
“That has never happened in all my years of coaching,” Garcia said. “It’s not easy to keep good grades and do good in soccer. You want to go to college, this is your ticket. You may be a good player, but you need the grades too.”
Riverside also had five players selected to the ELO first team — freshman Hugo Ceron (13 goals, 2 assists), sophomores Darek Castaneda (11 goals, 4 assists), Julian Alvarez (11 assists), Jordan Castillo (6 goals, 8 assists) and junior Wyatt Browne (5 goals, seven assists).
In addition to the all-league honors, Angel Castillo was named to the all-state first team, along with Gonzalez, Sandoval and Almikar Garcia. Romario Garcia was named to the second team.
Selected to the honorable mention team were Castaneda, Alvarez and Jordan Castillo.
