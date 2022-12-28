Castillo scores.jpg

McLoughlin’s Angel Castillo (10) celebrates scoring a goal against Riverdale in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals on Nov. 8, 2022, in Portland. Castillo was named the Eastern Oregon League Player of the Year, and earned first-team all-state honors.

 Austin White/Contributed Photo, File

MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin boys soccer team had a memorable year, placing second in the 3A/2A/1A state tournament and winning the Eastern Oregon League title.

The accolades keep coming for the Pioneers, who had five players named to the EOL first team, including Player of the Year Angel Castillo, who finished the season with 42 goals and 15 assists.

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

