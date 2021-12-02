MILTON-FREEWATER — There was no shortage of Greater Oregon League awards handed out to McLoughlin soccer and volleyball players this fall.
The boys soccer team had five players named to the first team, with sophomore Angel Castillo named Player of the Year, and Jose Garcia Coach of the Year.
Garcia said it has been quite a few years since the Pioneers had someone earn Player of the Year honors.
“He is very excited and happy,” Garcia said. “He is going to be working harder this year. He is a hard worker. He lives a mile from my house and I would drive by during the pandemic and he had cones out and was working hard.”
Castillo led Mac-Hi with 26 goals this season, along with 12 assists.
Also earning first-team honors were senior Daniel Flores, and sophomores Almikar Garcia (8 goals, 6 assists), Sean Molina (11 goals, 7 assists) and Romario Garcia (6 goals, 5 assists).
“I feel like we could have had more,” Coach Garcia said. “For some, it wasn’t fair, but you have to give credit to the other teams.”
Earning second team honors were senior Leonardo Rodriguez, sophomore Jose Gomez, and freshman goalkeeper Danny Gonzalez, who had nine shutouts.
The Pioneers won the GOL regular-season title with a 5-0-1 record, and were 11-3-1 overall. They beat Cottage Grove 2-0 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, then lost in the quarterfinals 1-0 to eventual state champion Philomath.
Girls soccer
Junior defender Leslie Sanchez and senior defender Cynthia Munoz were named to the Greater Oregon League first team.
“Even though we placed third in the GOL, my girls were seen by other coaches,” Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. “Leslie made the first team and was out for half of the league games because of surgery. Ruby (Jaimes), I thought she should have been on the first team. She was one of the reasons we stayed alive in league games. Most of these girls will be back.”
Jaimes, a junior goalkeeper, along with juniors Gisselle Ruiz and Diana Gomez, were named to the second team.
The Pioneers finished 0-4-2 in league play and 6-6-2 overall. They lost a state play-in game to Mazama 2-0.
Volleyball
Seniors Darby Rhoads and Emma Leber were first-team selections for the Pioneers.
Rhoads led the Pioneers with 85 kills, 101 digs and 48 service aces, while Leber had 96 digs, 62 kills, 48 blocks and served at 91 percent with 41 aces.
Senior Kadey Brown earned honorable mention honors.
Mac-Hi finished the season 2-4 in GOL play and 7-7 overall. The Pioneers lost their state play-in game to Sweet Home in three sets.
