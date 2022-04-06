Rhoads
Leber
Perkins
MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin senior Emma Leber earned first-team honors in the Greater Oregon League, while two teammates were named to the second team.
Leber, a 6-foot-1 forward, led the Pioneers with 12.5 points a game, along with 8.5 rebounds, three blocks and 1.8 steals.
Senior guard Darby Rhoads was named to the second team, along with sophomore guard Madi Perkins.
Rhoads averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game. Perkins chipped in 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
The Pioneers finished 2-4 in GOL play, and 8-11 overall. They lost their 4A state play-in game to Hidden Valley 57-32.
Mac-Hi did not have any boys earn all-league honors.
The boys Player of the Year was Devin Bell of La Grande. Coach of the Year honors went to Mark Carollo of La Grande.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.