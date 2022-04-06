MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin senior Emma Leber earned first-team honors in the Greater Oregon League, while two teammates were named to the second team.

Leber, a 6-foot-1 forward, led the Pioneers with 12.5 points a game, along with 8.5 rebounds, three blocks and 1.8 steals.

Senior guard Darby Rhoads was named to the second team, along with sophomore guard Madi Perkins.

Rhoads averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game. Perkins chipped in 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

The Pioneers finished 2-4 in GOL play, and 8-11 overall. They lost their 4A state play-in game to Hidden Valley 57-32.

Mac-Hi did not have any boys earn all-league honors.

The boys Player of the Year was Devin Bell of La Grande. Coach of the Year honors went to Mark Carollo of La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.