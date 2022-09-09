Pendleton's Payton Lambert runs the ball against Redmond on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Pendleton's Thaiden Cannin (2) cuts left to avoid Redmond defender Joseph Olmeda on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Pendleton's Trey Boston prepares to tackle Kyle Littlejohn, of Redmond, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Pendleton's Brock Mackey sprints downfield for big yardage with Redmond defenders in hot pursuit on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Pendleton quarterback Jackson Davis hands off the ball to Payton Lambert while playing Redmond on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Sports writer
PENDLETON — Brock Mackey scored on the first play of overtime to help Pendleton to a 27-20 nonleague win Friday, Sept. 9 over 5A Redmond.
“It was a nail biter for sure,” Bucks coach Erik Davis said. “To come out on top in overtime shows a lot of character for our team. It will play dividends down the road for our kids in close games.”
Mackey, who finished with 134 yards rushing, scored from 25 yards out in overtime, with help from his line and Payton Lambert.
“Payton Lambert threw a huge block on that run that sprung him,” Davis said. “He used his speed down the sideline.”
The Bucks’ defense held the Panthers in check on their ensuing drive. Their final play was fourth-and-37.
“Penalties moved them back, and we made some really good plays,” Davis said. “Trey Boston made a good play in the flat on a double pass. Our defense played really well.”
The game was tied 0-0 after the first quarter, and the Bucks took a 14-7 lead at the half with rushing touchdowns by Jack Davis and Lambert.
Pendleton extended its lead to 20-7 after three quarters with another rushing touchdown by Lambert, only to see the Panthers put 13 points on the board in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
“They have a really good receiver in Nathan Wachs,” Davis said. “He had four touchdowns against Hood River last week. He had a long one against us today. He’s a really good athlete.”
Jack Davis completed 10 of 19 passes for 92 yards, with Ben Jennings on the receiving end of four passes for 31 yards.
Lambert had 15 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, and Davis ran for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Aaron Barkley had 11 tackles, and Jennings had two interceptions.
“It was a big win for us,” Davis said. “My brother (Kris) is their offensive coordinator and it’s fun to coach against him. Overall, I thought we played well.”
The Bucks (2-0) will host Lewiston, Idaho, on Sept. 16 at Pendleton High School.
Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.
