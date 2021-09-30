PENDLETON — Brock Mackey ran for 111 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pendleton to a 70-6 Special District 1 win over The Dalles on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
“The good thing that comes out of this, is the young kids get some playing time, get some true live reps, and gain some experience,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “Overall, you have to go out and execute and we did. We took care of business early.”
The Bucks held Payton Lambert out with an ankle injury, which allowed Mackey to shine.
“He came in and did a fantastic job running the ball against Hood River last week,” Davis said. “He’s a really good running back. He’s behind a couple of other kids (Lambert and Kyle Liscom) who are dynamic. Brock is really fast, and speed kills. That can make a difference in high school ball. It’s nice to have that depth. It’s a great problem for us to have.”
Liscom had two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — while Ben Jennings had an interception return of 25 yards for a touchdown.
Jack Lieuallen ran for a touchdown, as did Gabe Browning and Keefer Breshears — the first of his career.
The Bucks led 49-6 at the half and benefited from a running clock in the second half.
Browning also had an interception as the Bucks’ defense held the Riverhawks to less than 100 yards of offense.
“It was great team defense,” Davis said. We had multiple sacks. They are young with a new coach. It’s been a tough year for them.”
The Bucks are back on the field Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6A McDaniel High School in Portland. They were supposed to play at La Salle Prep, which has decided to play the rest of the season with a junior varsity schedule.
“For us, it’s a better matchup,” Davis said. “It will get us ready for a big game against Redmond. I’m glad we were able to get a game.”
