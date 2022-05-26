HEPPNER — Ten area athletes have qualified for the Oregon High School Rodeo June 8-11 in Prineville, led by steer wrestler Blane Mahoney of Heppner.
Mahoney, with his dad Mike as his hazer, finished first during the regular season with 78 points, winning six rounds, and placing second in two rounds.
Mahoney said there is no level of comfort going into state with a lead.
“When you come into it behind, you have nothing to lose,” said Mahoney, who has a 19-point lead over the No. 2 man, Ty Taylor.
“I just have to make a few solid runs and stay good.”
This will be the fourth trip to the state finals for the Heppner senior, who also has made one trip to nationals.
Mahoney said having his dad as a hazer is beneficial. Mike Mahoney spent years in the PRCA as a steer wrestler and tie-down roper.
At state, contestants keep the points they have earned to date, and will have three rounds to try and build on their leads or play catch-up to earn their way to nationals.
The top four in each event at state will advance to the National High School Finals Rodeo from July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
Those placing fifth through 25th after state can enter the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada, that runs June 30-July 7.
Stanfield junior Gator Goodrich is ranked fourth in tie-down roping with 60 points, but only 12 points separate the top four ropers.
“It’s going to be competitive, for sure,” Goodrich said. “This is the tightest state we have had. You can be fast on the calf and not be in the top three. We’ll see how it turns out. My freshman year, I had a good lead on everyone, but I didn’t do well at state. That cost me.”
Goodrich is looking for his second trip to nationals. He went as a freshman, but missed last year after an injury in football derailed his rodeo season.
With points doubled at state, a couple of good runs could push him past leader Hanley Miller.
“I probably shouldn’t have skipped a couple of rodeos,” he said. “I’m mounted up pretty good right now. We retired Goldilocks. I have always roped on Goldilocks, and switching horses is always tricky. It helps when you have a good horse.”
Goodrich also will be competing in team roping with Talia Akins. It will be the first time they have been paired together.
Lauren Riney of Milton-Freewater and Alyson Terry of Hermiston are ranked first and second in pole bending, with Riney holding a considerable lead with 75 points.
Riney also will compete in breakaway roping and barrel racing, while Terry also will run the barrels.
Georgia Lieuallen of Pendleton is ranked third in barrel racing with 53 points. She also will compete in pole bending.
Cindy Estes of Hermiston will compete in breakaway roping, pole bending and team roping, while Sydney Bracher of Pendleton will contend in breakaway roping.
Handy Lieuallen, Degan Patton and Crae Campbell of Pendleton will compete in tie-down and team roping.
