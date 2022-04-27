HERMISTON — Blane Mahoney of Heppner and Gator Goodrich of Stanfield won events Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, at the Oregon Trail High School Rodeo at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
Mahoney had a two-run time of 13.77 seconds to win the steer wrestling. After a time of 8.24 on his first run, he turned in a 5.53 in the second round.
Goodrich, riding his dad Brad's veteran horse Goldilocks, had the top time in the first and second rounds of the tie-down roping. His time on two head was 19.87 seconds.
In the team roping, Goodrich (heeler) and his partner Talia Akins of Eugene turned in a time of 15.36 seconds in the first run, but were not among the top 10 on their second run.
Georgia Lieuallen of Pendleton won the first round of the pole bending with a time of 20.668 seconds, but did not have a top 10 time in the second round. She also was seventh in the second run of the barrels with a time of 17.255 seconds.
Cidney Estes of Hermiston turned in a time of 2.70 second to place third in the first run of breakaway roping. She and team roping partner Crae Campbell finished third (10.65) in the second round of team roping.
Handy Lieuallen of Pendleton trussed up his calf in 17.40 seconds in the first round to finish eighth, while Degan Patton of Pendleton finished 10th in the second round (13.14).
Patton also was seventh in team roping in the second round with Parker Deal (16.40).
Placing in events on the second round were Brooke Riney of Milton-Freewater in breakaway roping (6th, 3.76), Lexi Thompson of Adams in breakaway roping (10/11, 4.23), and Lauryn Riney of Milton-Freewater in pole bending (4th, 20.998) and barrel racing (5th, 17.096).
The second rodeo of the spring is April 29-May 1 in Prineville.
