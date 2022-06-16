Nicole Mahoney/Contributed photo Alyson Terry of Hermiston won the pole bending title, and Blane Mahoney of Heppner won the steer wrestling title June 11, 2022, at the Oregon High School Rodeo in Prineville. Both have qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo running July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
PRINEVILLE — Blane Mahoney went into the Oregon High School Rodeo with a decent lead in the steer wrestling standings.
The recent Heppner High School graduate put together three solid runs that kept him on top of the field and earned him a state title on June 11.
By finishing in the top four, Mahoney also earned a trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo running July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
Those placing fifth through 25th at state can enter the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada, that runs June 30-July 7.
Mahoney finished in the top three in each round at state, with a second-place finish in the second round. He finished the season with 161 points, well ahead of second-place Ty Taylor (143) and Nathan Clark (130). He will be making his second trip to nationals.
Alyson Terry of Hermiston won the state pole bending title with 141 points, just 10 in front of Lauryn Riney of Milton-Freewater. Riney went into state with a considerable lead, but a penalty on her final run cost her the title.
Terry won the final round in a time of 21.617 seconds, giving her just enough to surpass Riney, who also was 10th in breakaway roping.
Pendleton’s Georgia Lieuallen finished third in pole bending (115) and was second in barrel racing. She had the top run in pole bending in the first round with a time of 20.291, and was second in the second round.
Also booking a trip to nationals was tie-down roper Gator Goodrich of Stanfield.
Goodrich finished fourth overall with 118 points. Goodrich’s second run at state was his best, trussing up his calf in 11.67 seconds.
Also placing at state were Cidney Estes of Hermiston in breakaway roping (fifth) and team roping (eighth), Crae Campbell of Pendleton in team roping (eighth), Degan Patton of Pendleton in team roping (fifth), and Handy Lieuallen of Pendleton in tie-down (eighth) and team roping (ninth).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.