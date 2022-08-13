HERMISTON — The last time Tristan Martin came through Eastern Oregon, he won the 2021 Pendleton Round-Up steer wrestling title.
After two brilliant runs Friday, Aug. 12 at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo, Martin is looking for his first title in Hermiston.
“I had a good horse and some really good steers,” he said. “I feel pretty confident about winning a check here. I’ve been fortunate in the Northwest.”
Martin, who clocked a run of 3.6 seconds in the first round, was a bit better in Friday’s performance with a time of 3.4 seconds, just two-tenths of a second off the arena record of 3.2.
Martin leads the average on two runs with a time of 7 seconds, with Dirk Tavenner and Tucker Allen splitting second and third at 7.6 seconds.
“Just the luck of the draw,” Martin said of getting a cooperative steer. “I knew how to make him work for me.
Martin, who is eighth in the world standings, is looking for his second trip to the National Finals Rodeo, and a big check out of Hermiston will go a long way to make that happen.
Bareback riding
Eastern Oregon has always been a special place for R.C. Landingham.
He graduated from Pendleton High School, won the 2009 College National Finals Rodeo title in bareback riding for Blue Mountain Community College, and won the 2021 bareback title at the Pendleton Round-Up.
Landingham moved into third place in the FCPR bareback standings Friday after turning in a ride of 85 points on Born Fearless.
“It’s always good to come back and see the hometown crowd,” Landingham said. “They have been really good to me.”
The horse was a great draw for Landingham, who is sitting sixth in the world standings.
“I got on that horse in Calgary and I was 87.5,” he said.
Team roping
Header Brenten Hall has benefited greatly from roping with five-time NFR qualifier Chase Tryan, and Friday the pair put its talents together for the hot run of the night at 4.6 seconds.
“If I don’t do my job, he doesn’t have a chance,” Hall said. “They call us (headers) the quarterbacks of rodeo, and our heeler is the wide receiver.”
Brothers Riley and Brady Minor of Ellensburg, Washington, also turned in a time of 4.6 seconds on the night.
This is the fifth year Hall and Tryan have roped together, and after their performance, they lead the average on two head with a time of 9.8 seconds.
“He got me my rookie year,” Hall said. “I was lucky to get picked up. It has been incredible. He has taught me so much.”
Saddle bronc riding
Canadian cowboy Logan Hay is looking for his first trip to the NFR. He is sitting eighth in the world standings, and his 89.5-point ride Friday on Weekend Departure should net him a nice paycheck from the FCPR.
“I had her at the Canadian Finals last year and she bucked me off,” Hay said of Weekend Departure. “I’ve got her number now.”
Hay, who played hockey for 11 years before ever getting on the back of a bronc, is having the best year of his career.
“I love the Northwest rodeos,” he said. “It’s kind of like home.”
Tie-down roping
Marco Costa had turned in a 9-second run Friday for the top run of the night. With a matching 9-second run in the first round, the Brazilian cowboy is sitting second in the average with a time of 18 seconds.
Costa’s horse Tootsye felt right at home in Hermiston. He picked her up in the Northwest four years ago.
“She has been really good for me,” he said.
Breakaway roping
Erin Johnson, ranked in the world standings, posted the top run of the night at 2.6 seconds. She is sitting fifth in the FCPR standings.
Barrel racing
Texas cowgirl Tasha Welsh turned in a time of 17.10 seconds for the hot run of the night, putting her third in the standings with one night remaining.
The key to her success as of late has been her horse Thor, a 7-year-old stud.
“I got him in November and had to get him into shape,” she said. “I didn’t really start running him until this spring.”
Welsh, who has twin daughters Taylie and Mauzie, who are almost 2, doesn’t spend a lot of time on the road, but likes to run her horse in good rodeos.
“He deserves to be out there,” she said.
Bull riding
The bulls pitched a shutout Friday night as none of the eight cowboys managed a legal 8-second ride.
Beasts like Monster, Big Salty, Messy Marvin and Big Nasty Jax owned the arena.
Braden Richardson leads the event after his 88.5-point ride Thursday night.
