COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Freshman Sinai Martinez had three goals, and junior Gisselle Ruiz added two as McLoughlin (5-1) cruised to an 8-0 win over College Place on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
“The girls have been putting in the work at practice, and today it showed,” said Pioneers coach Martin Martinez, who is in his 19th year with the program. “Our passes were there, we created space for other players to score. The defense has been playing well too.”
The Hawks only managed three shots on goal against the Pioneers. All were turned away by goalkeeper Ruby Jaimes.
“Hannah Hutchison got an opportunity on a rebound, but my goalie was on her toes and it hit her thigh,” Martinez said.
Adalyn Banks, Leslie Sanchez and Rosie Velasco also scored goals for Mac-Hi, while Ruiz had two assists, while Velasco, Sinai Martinez and Caitlin Barnhard each had one.
The Pioneers will play Sept. 21 at Umatilla.
PUTNAM 6, PENDLETON 0 — The Kingsmen (1-3) shut out the host Bucks (0-2) in a nonleague match. No other details were available.
Prep volleyball
COLLEGE PLACE 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers gave the Hawks a battle, but College Place was able to hold on for a 25-22, 25-9, 29-27 nonleague victory.
“The first and third sets were fun and exciting,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said.
Emma Leber and Madi Perkins had three ace serves each, while Leber also had five kills and nine digs, and Darby Rhoads added three kills and 11 digs.
College volleyball
COLUMBIA BASIN 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The visiting Hawks swept the Timberwolves in NWAC East play 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.
Kenzie Williams led BMCC with 24 assists, while Emma Barclay had 12 kills, Jaycee Weatherman 10 kills and 10 digs, and Jenna Houseworth 15 digs.
Nya Calzadillas led the Hawks with 14 assists and five digs, while Grace Morby had eight kills, and Annie Clifton and Rose Vazquez each had seven digs.
Women’s college soccer
WALLA WALLA 2, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Mallory Hemenway scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the game to lead the Warriors to an NWAC East win over the Timberwolves.
Lindsey Beaman also scored for WWCC, while Josey Gunter had three saves.
Kylie Baker scored BMCC’s lone goal, while Marissa Perez-Morris had 10 saves in goal.
