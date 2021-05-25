HERMISTON — Before the track season began, Mid-Columbia Conference throwers didn’t know who Caden Hottman was.
After a sensational spring, Hottman will be hard to forget. The Hermiston junior was named the MCC boys Field Athlete of the Year.
Hottman had a monster throw of 178 feet in the discus on April 15, which broke Tre Neal’s Hermiston school record of 169 feet, 2 inches, set in 2016. He also had a season best 50-6 in the shot put.
A junior, Hottman won MCC titles in both events, winning the discus with a mark of 165 feet, and the shot put with a toss of 49-8.
“He was quite the surprise,” Hermiston coach Emilee Strot said. “In class the other day, he said he was surprised he won. It was fun to see him find out and be excited about that. I reminded him he broke a school record, was a two-time MCC champ and he has one of the best throws in the nation. He had a really great year.”
Hottman is joined on the first team by the Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team of Deryk Anderson, Thomas Reagan, DJ Wilson and Riley Clark. The team won the MCC title with a school record time of 42.85 seconds.
Clark also was named to the first team as a long jumper (22-5½) and triple jumper (44-6). He won MCC titles in both events.
“Riley came out and had fun,” Strot said. “He is a competitive young man and he wants to be great. To be able to see him continue his career (at Western Oregon University) is great. I don’t think he has tapped his potential.”
The Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay team, comprised of the same runners on the 4x100, earned second-team honors, as did Anderson in the 200 meters (22.74), Wilson in the triple jump (42-2¼), and Garrett Hendon in the long jump (19-11¾).
Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples was named the Track Athlete of the Year. He was the top man all year in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Walla Walla’s Eric Hisaw was named Coach of the Year for the boys and girls.
On the girls team, Hermiston senior Kaylee Young was a first-team selection for long jump. She won the event in all five meets, including the MCC title, where her leap of 18-1 broke the school record of 17-10½, set by Mariah Delepierre in 2011. Young also was an honorable mention pick for the 100 meters.
“That girl has been waiting and dreaming for a big jump,” Strot said. “It was something she and I knew was coming. I’m glad she got to go out on a high note.”
Young was the only Hermiston girl on the first team, but Bailey Young was a second-team pick for the shot put (41-10¾). There also were several athletes sprinkled throughout the honorable mention team.
“Two years ago, it was a rough year,” Strot said of the Bulldogs’ first year in the MCC. “We had two make all conference. This year, when I saw the list, we had boys and girls all over the place. It’s a testament to the kids, our program and the work they have put in. It was exciting to see.”
Walla Walla senior Ella Nelson, who has signed to run at University of Oregon, was named the Track Athlete of the Year, while Hanford junior Katelynn Gelston was the Field Athlete of the Year.
