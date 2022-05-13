HERMISTON — On her final throw, in her last meet at Kennison Field, Hermiston senior Bailey Young unleashed a mighty throw of 47 feet, 1 inch in the shot put to win the event and break her own school record on Friday, May 13 at the Mid-Columbia Conference Track and Field Championships.
“No better time than now,” Young said. “I don’t have any more throws. It’s nice to end it on a high note.”
Earlier in the day, Young’s grandma, Kay Edwards, sent her a simple text that read 47-2. Young was oh so close. She will get another chance next week at the District 8 Regional Championships in Spokane.
“The district title is nice,” Young said. “My goal is a state title. It would be nice to end the season with that.”
Young, who has signed to throw at Eastern Washington University, would have won the district title with any one of her six throws. Her winning mark was more than 14 feet further than her teammate Eseta Sepeni, who finished second with a PR toss of 33-0. Hermiston’s Avonlea Edwards was third (31-1). The top five in each event move on to regionals.
Young also finished fourth in the javelin (106-10) to qualify for regionals, as did teammate Sydney Seavert (5th, 99-0). Seavert also placed fourth in the long jump (15-6 3/4), with Jenna Jared placing fifth (15-5 1/2).
On the track, Jackie Garcia won the 800 meters in a time of 2:24.65, while Sydney Sanchez was third (2:30.03).
Megan Joyce was second in the 3,200 (11:48.59) behind Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt, who ran an 11:10.18. Alexia Serna was fifth with a PR of 12:10.86.
Garcia also was fourth in the 400 (1:02.81), while Alondra Risueno was second in the 100 (13.02), and Dalia Cervantes was third (13.07).
The Bulldogs’ 4x100 team of Madeline Jared, Risueno, Estephany Diaz and Cervantes finished third (51.09). Less than 1 second separated the top four teams.
In the boys meet, Hermiston senior Ryker McDonald won the 100 meters in a time of 11.20 seconds.
“These are some fast dudes,” McDonald said of his competition. “I’m excited for regionals. The kid from Mead (Keenan Kuntz) is fast. With him next to me, that will give me more added motivation.”
Southridge’s Lucien Cone, who was next to McDonald on the starting line, false started, forcing everyone to reset.
“I wanted to pop off the blocks, but when someone false starts, you have to calm down all over again,” McDonald said. “You don’t want to false start.”
Cone finished second (11:32).
In the boys discus, Hermiston’s Caden Hottman won a district title with a toss of 164-10, which came on his third throw of the day.
“I’m happy I came away with the win,” Hottman said. “That’s what matters. It would have been nice to get a distance closer to my PR (185-8).
All but two of Hottman’s throw were over 160 feet, but he knows he is capable of more.
“I think the pieces weren’t coming together,” he said. “There are a bunch of puzzle pieces and you have to get them all right.”
Edward Vu of Walla Walla was second (154-8), while Wa-Hi’s Dash Sirmon was third (39-10), and Kennewick’s Ethan Weatherbee was fourth (139-9).
“This is the best competition I have had all year, except for the Oregon Relays,” Hottman said. “Two years of good relationships.”
In the long jump, Ayden Garay Munoz finished fifth (19-5 3/4).
Also on the track, Hermiston freshman Jaysen Rodriguez was second in the 3,200 with a PR of 9:45.17. Teammate Grant Anderson was third in a PR time of 10:11.89.
Logan Springstead was second in the 800 (2:01.31), while Pedro Pacheco Alvarado was fourth (2:03.62). Landon Shilhanek (52.57) and Justus Counsell (53.66) were 3-4 in the 400.
Hermiston’s 4x100 relay team of Gio Gonzague, Shilhanek, Counsell and McDonald finished third (44.47).
One of the most impressive marks on the day came from Sirmon, who won the long jump with a leap of 23 feet — the best mark in Washington this spring.
