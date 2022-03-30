ECHO — In her final season of high school basketball, Echo senior Faith McCarty left a lasting impression.

McCarty averaged 17.5 points a game to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and was named to the Big Sky League first team.

Also named to the first team were Echo sophomore Nevaeh Thew and Ione/Arlington senior Hailey Heideman.

The league coaches selected just a first team and honorable mention team, which included freshman Najiah Knight and sophomore Grace Claughton of Ione/Arlington.

McCarty continued her stellar play at the 1A state tournament, averaging 15.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals a game. She was named to the all-tournament second team.

Echo (19-6) finished sixth at state, winning first state trophy since placing second in 1995.

Thew averaged 12 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists a game.

Heideman, who led the Cardinals in scoring, averaged 8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 1.4 assists a game for the Cardinals, who finished the season 16-6.

Ione/Arlington junior Carson Eynetich was named to the boys first team, as was Echo’s Dax Davis.

Eynetich led the Cardinals in scoring with 19.1 points. He also chipped in 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.7 steals.

Ione/Arlington finished the season 20-2, but a loss to Nixyaawii in the second round of the state playoffs ended their season.

Ione/Arlington’s Gary Walls, Bryce Rollins and Taylor Rollins were named to the honorable mention team, as was Echo’s Dom Curiel.

