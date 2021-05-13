LA GRANDE — Postseason honors continue to roll in for Eastern Oregon University’s Max McCullough.
The same week the redshirt senior learned he was named Academic All-District honorees by the College Sports Information Directors of America, Eastern’s all-time leading scorer was named Cascade Collegiate Conference co-player of the spring, the league announced on Thursday, May 13.
McCullough, who shared the honor Bushnell University’s Stevie Schlabach, has been part of a Mountie squad that has gone 85-43 in five years. He currently stands as the EOU career leader in points scored and is the only player in history to eclipse 2,000 career points at 2,061. This spring, McCullough averaged 21.1 points (third in the CCC) and 5.2 rebounds per game. He also handed out 104 assists (first in the CCC) to go with 32 steals.
The league also announced that Southern Oregon University’s Tez Allen grabbed defensive player of the spring honors, while Warner Pacific University’s Isaac Etter was named the newcomer of the spring and Corban University’s Kendall Moore earned freshman of the spring honors. Corban head coach Taylor Kelly was named coach of the spring.
