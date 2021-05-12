LA GRANDE – A pair of Eastern Oregon University student-athletes — Max McCullough and Taylor Stricklin — have been named Academic All-District honorees by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced recently.
For McCullough, a redshirt senior, this is his is second CoSIDA Academic All-District award, after earning the award last season for his performance in the classroom.
Now in his fifth season at EOU, McCullough has already completed his undergraduate degree, having received his Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and management. He graduated with a 3.81 cumulative GPA, and currently in his graduate program he holds a cumulative GPA of 3.94 while pursing his Master of Business Administration.
McCullough has played in 112 games in a Mountaineers uniform. In five total seasons at EOU, McCullough has been part of a squad that has gone 85-43. McCullough currently stands as the EOU career leader in points scored and is the only player in history to eclipse 2,000 career points, at 2,061. He has averaged 18.4 points per game in four years on a career shooting percentage of 45.2%.
For Stricklin, this is her first Academic All-District award.
The senior currently boasts a 3.99 GPA while majoring in health and human performance. She was named First Team Academic All-Conference for the spring season and was tabbed a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete for the 2019-20 academic year. On the hardwood, Stricklin has appeared in 51 total games for Eastern and been a starter in 46 of those contests.
In her two-year span at EOU, Stricklin has shot 39.8% from the floor overall and is a 34.2% 3-point shooter. She has averaged 9.1 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per contest in two years of play. The Mountaineers have gone 38-14 since Stricklin's arrival.
Both athletes are now eligible for Academic All-American status now. The 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American Teams for men's and women's basketball will be announced on Tuesday, May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.