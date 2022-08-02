HERMISTON — Omar Medina knows what he’s getting into as he takes over the Hermiston High School girls soccer program.
Hermiston School District hired Medina last week. He spent several years as the Bulldogs’ junior varsity coach and was a full-time varsity assistant in 2021.
“The Mid-Columbia Conference is tough, for sure,” Medina said. “It has been a difficult few years.This past year, I think we showed we had the ability to compete. We have a pretty small senior class, but we have a good core of young players that have been together for quite awhile. I’m really looking forward to see how the girls respond this season.”
Medina’s familiarity with the program made him a good fit for the job.
“Omar has had a huge impact on our student body at Hermiston High School, as both a success coordinator and a social worker,” Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher said in a news release. “We are confident that these positive relationships will continue to the soccer pitch and create great experiences for our athletes.”
Medina was hired by the school district in 2017 as a success coordinator, and he works as a social worker at the high school.
“This is my third year as the social worker,” Medina said. “As a social worker, I’m there to help all kids who are struggling or their families. If they need insurance, are losing their housing or who need food. I also help with depression, grief and loss. It’s tough, but I love what I get to do, and that the school district has this position. All kids have access to me.”
Medina has made such a positive impact the school district hired one social worker for the middle schools and one for the grade schools last year.
Medina is a 2004 graduate of Hermiston High School and played soccer.
“I played soccer all four years, and then I went on and played at George Fox University,” he said. “At Fox, I was fortunate to be able to walk on. It was a dream of mine to play college soccer. It was amazing.”
When Medina first started coaching at Hermiston, he was under Danielle McBride, then Freddy Guizar. Six years later, he is now the man in charge.
“I learned through that process,” Medina said. “Last year, I was Freddy’s assistant at the varsity level. I love soccer. I lover everything about it. Coaches made a big impact in my life. It’s nice to give back in the same way.”
The Bulldogs lost some key players to graduation — Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky, Jizzelle Gonzalez, Sydney Seavert, Victoria Mendez, Aniah Avila and Caitlin Anderholm. Medina said the biggest void the Bulldogs have to fill is in net.
“We have to find a new goalie,” Medina said. “Those are tough shoes to fill. Lindsey was pretty incredible and a big part of our success last year. We will have to wait and see who fully steps up come Aug. 22.”
Goalie aside, the Bulldogs have talent on the roster.
Estephany Diaz, Katelyn Wadkins, Delia Cervantes and Laila Mendez saw plenty of time last year, and Medina is excited about junior Andrea Sanchez Garavito taking on a bigger role with the team.
“She will be really key in the center of the field,” Medina said of Sanchez Garavito. “She has an incredible soccer IQ, and has worked her butt off to improve in every aspect of the game. Estephany will be a big asset for us, and Karina Olvera will help us out on defense.”
There is one other player Medina would like to see on the field.
“We would like to have Dri Coleman come back out,” he said. “She only played as a freshman, but she is such a good athlete.”
Medina and his wife Angela have two boys, Israel, 4 and Isaiah, 2. “They love soccer,” Medina said of his boys. “I got to coach Israel the past 2 years — not so much coaching, but herding cats.”
