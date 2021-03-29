WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University football team pulled off a come-from-behind road win on Saturday, March 27, and on Monday, March 29, the Frontier Conference and NAIA office took notice.
The Mountaineers, who beat Rocky Mountain 36-33 in overtime, swept all three player of the week honors, the league announced.
Pendleton graduate Kai Quinn took the offensive honor, while Zak Donato earned the defensive award. Zachary Cahill was the special teams winner.
Quinn was an all-around weapon for EOU's offense, totaling 341 yards on offense. Through the air, he was 24-of-35 passing for 256 yards and had three touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball 17 times for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had the game-winning rushing touchdown in overtime to lead EOU to a 2-0 start.
Donato led the Eastern defense in total tackles with 11 in the victory with five solo tackles. He also had one tackle for loss.
Cahill handled all kicking chores for the Mountaineers. He was a perfect 3-for-3 in extra point attempts and kicked a 43-yard field goal. As a punter, his longest punt of the game was 60 yards and he had one punt land inside the 20-yard line.
In addition to the individual awards, the Mountaineers also moved up one spot in the national rankings.
EOU now ranks No. 20 in the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll. Out of the Frontier Conference, Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho are the only ranked teams. The Coyotes check in at No. 6 this time around, falling one spot from No. 5. The Mountaineers and Yotes showdown this weekend will be a battle of unbeatens. The College of Idaho is also 2-0 on the season.
