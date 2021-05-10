LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball coach Carlito Labarda Jr. are parting ways, according to an announcement by Director of Athletics Anji Weissenfluh.
In four seasons leading the Mountaineers, Labarda Jr. posted a 61-49 overall record and was 36-34 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. His best finish came in his first season, when he led EOU to a 21-8 overall record.
“I would like to thank Carlito for his service to Eastern Oregon University and to the men’s basketball program,” Weissenfluh said. “Carlito has been a positive presence in the La Grande community and an ambassador of EOU.”
The coach expressed his gratitude for the time he spent in La Grande.
“I want to thank the La Grande community. I tried to give back all that I could. I think this experience was huge for me,” he said.
While at the helm of Eastern Oregon, Labarda Jr. helped guide the Mountaineers to a 2020-21 season that saw multiple delays before finally being able to compete in late February for the spring season. His group was 8-12 overall and went 3-9 in CCC spring play.
“Maybe I didn’t win enough. But I had the highest winning percentage and highest team GPA out of all the mens sports in the last four years,” he said. “I wasn’t in the plans, which I accept, and I (will) move on.”
Labarda Jr. was hired in June 2017 and was the 16th head coach in the program’s history. Prior to taking over the Mountaineers, Labarda Jr. spent four previous seasons as an assistant coach at Carroll College where the Saints posted a 79-45 record during Labarda’s four-year career in Helena, Montana.
“A national search for our next men’s basketball coach will start immediately,” Weissenfluh said.
Labarda Jr., who said he is “in a good place,” began his coaching journey at Purdue University, where he was the team’s manager and student assistant coach from 1994 to 1999 under Purdue legend Gene Keady.
Labarda called the past season his best coaching job, even if it didn’t elicit his best win-loss record on the court, citing the challenges of coaching during a pandemic and dealing with COVID-19 cases and injuries within the team.
“With protocol, keeping guys safe was higher on my priority list,” he said. “Relationship was built to an all-time high to where I truly had a (strong) relationship with all 10 of my guys.
“They understand the business, (but) they were all shocked it happened so fast.”
