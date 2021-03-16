WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University football team was picked to finish third in the Frontier Conference by the league's coaches, according to a press release from the league.
Eastern picked up 10 points in the coaches' poll after finishing 4-7 overall in 2019 and 4-6 in conference play.
Earning the top spot in the preseason poll was College of Idaho, who totaled 15 points and picked up three first-place votes. The Yotes were selected as the favorite after winning the regular season crown in 2019.
Carroll College was picked second in the poll with 13 points and two first-place votes. Rocky Mountain College was picked fourth behind EOU with seven points, while Montana State-Northern was picked fifth with five points.
Eastern Oregon will kick off its 2021 spring schedule this Saturday, March 20, and it will be at home opener when they host Carroll College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Community Stadium against the Saints.
