LA GRANDE — The No. 8-ranked Eastern Oregon University volleyball team earned Under Armour Team of the Week honors for March 29 through April 4, the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced on Sunday, April 4.
The Mountaineers garnered the honor for the second time this season following an undefeated finish in regular season play.
Eastern was tabbed the team of the week after taking down Lewis-Clark State this weekend at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande. The Mountaineers won in four sets on April 2, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19, and followed it up with a three-set sweep, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13, on April 3. The two wins for Eastern helped it finish regular season play at 15-0 overall and a perfect 14-0 in CCC action.
The undefeated season for EOU is the first in program history. The Mountaineers also claimed their sixth league title overall. In addition to a perfect regular season, record highlights of the season thus far include senior Kiley McMurtrey becoming the Mountaineers all-time career leader in digs and service aces, head coach Kaki McLean Morehead surpassing 300 career wins, seven different players earning league player of the week honors, and Cambree Scott becoming the first-ever Mountaineer to earn national player of the week accolades.
Eastern Oregon will enter the Cascade Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host No. 4-seed Bushnell on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. inside Quinn Coliseum in one of the tournament semifinal games. In the 4 p.m. game, No. 2 Corban will battle No. 3 Oregon Tech.
