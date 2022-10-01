Ron Murphy, 47, hangs out at the basketball court Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Pendleton High School gym in Pendleton. This is Murphy’s first year as head coach for the Buckaroo’s boys basketball team. Practice for the upcoming season starts Nov. 14.
PENDLETON — Before Ron Murphy turned in his resume for the boys basketball job at Pendleton High School, he had to confer with his youngest daughter Kendall, who is a sophomore.
“I had to get permission from Kendall, and assure her I wouldn’t miss too much of her stuff,” Murphy said. “With the Greater Oregon League boys and girls playing at the same place, that wasn’t going to be too much of an issue.”
With that hurdle cleared, Murphy tossed his hat in the ring, and Athletic Director Mike Somnis knew he would be a good fit.
“Ron has been part of our girls basketball program for a number of years, as well as one of our assistant coaches in football,” Somnis said. “He has a good relationship with our boys and some great ideas on how to build the program into the future.”
Murphy, who is a counselor at the high school, replaces Zach Dong, who left Pendleton at the end of the school year in June.
Dong, who now is the athletic director in Kimberly, Idaho, coached the Bucks for four years with a 37-45 overall record. Pendleton went 1-21 last season, but Dong led the Buck to 5A state playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020.
“I’m excited,” Murphy said. “I have always wanted to be a head coach of a program and have my own stamp on things. There is talent here, we just have to find it in different ways. We don’t have 6-5, 6-6 kids who were here in previous years. We are going to go out and compete. There will be no rolling over. We will not be outworked.”
Murphy, 47, said news of his hire has gotten out, but said he is having an informal meeting with his players on Sunday, Oct 2.
“We will do a little more formal introduction,” Murphy said. “Some of the upperclassmen know. Because I coach football, there is a lot going on. It was all pretty quick, but it will be good. I am more excited to rejuvenate the boy’s programs. We will give it our best shot to see what we can do.”
A multi-sport athleteMurphy grew up in Rochester, Washington, where in addition to basketball, he ran cross-country for two years, played football for two years and baseball for four years. After high school, he went on to play two years of basketball at Centralia College.
“Basketball has always been my passion,” he said. “I enjoy coaching football, but I have had multiple tiers in basketball. I love the game so much, and I learned from so many people growing up. This is my way of giving back.”
Murphy taught and coached football and girls basketball at Onalaska High School, and he officiated basketball 2007-12. He was the Pendleton junior varsity girls coach 2014-22.
He said will take a little from all the coaches he has played for and worked with when the season begins.
“It goes back to my high school and college days, and I’m trying to do things on my own,” he said. “Trying to do something to turn this program around. The kids haven’t had a lot of success. We have changed our scheduling, but we are still going to play some good teams like Redmond, Ridgeview and Bend. We are also going to play some of the 3A schools like Umatilla.”
Practice officially begins Nov. 14.
“We get to have open gyms before then, and we will have that a couple of times a week to get to know the kids,” Murphy said. “It’s a whole new coaching staff. We’re still working on some pieces.”
