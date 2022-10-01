RonMurphy_001.jpg
Buy Now

Ron Murphy, 47, hangs out at the basketball court Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Pendleton High School gym in Pendleton. This is Murphy’s first year as head coach for the Buckaroo’s boys basketball team. Practice for the upcoming season starts Nov. 14.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Before Ron Murphy turned in his resume for the boys basketball job at Pendleton High School, he had to confer with his youngest daughter Kendall, who is a sophomore.

“I had to get permission from Kendall, and assure her I wouldn’t miss too much of her stuff,” Murphy said. “With the Greater Oregon League boys and girls playing at the same place, that wasn’t going to be too much of an issue.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.