HEPPNER — A football game on a Saturday at Les Payne Field is what the Heppner Mustangs live for.
Heppner will host Monroe at noon Nov. 5 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, a game the Mustangs are not taking lightly.
“Everybody has earned their place,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “The rankings are irrelevant. The programs resemble each other and the coaches have been there for a while. They will come to play and play hard. We have a great amount of respect for them, and it will be a challenge.”
The Dragons come in with a 5-3 record. They finished second in Special District 2 behind No. 2-ranked Lowell (9-0).
“We’re always happy to be in the playoffs and have an opportunity,” Monroe coach Bill Crowson said. “They are always a well-coached football team and they will be prepared. It’s a long way away. We get to spend the night in Hermiston and do some different things.”
The Mustangs, who are no stranger to the playoffs, are 7-2 overall and won their sixth consecutive Blue Mountain Conference title. Heppner is 13-1 at home in playoff games since 2013.
“We look forward to it,” Grant said of the playoffs. “I’m proud of the kids for earning it. A Saturday afternoon in November at home is a real treat and something we are excited about.”
Crowson said his team has put in the work to make the playoffs, albeit some injuries have hampered the Dragons at times.
“The kids have done a good job sticking with it,” he said. “The offensive line has done a good job getting better. Our three interior linemen are returning starters from last year. It’s a group of kids who have played a lot of football.”
The Dragons’ offense is centered around its run game with fullback Manny Smith and tailback Nate Young splitting time in the backfield.
“They are a fundamentally sound team that will not beat themselves,” Grant said. “They are going to attack us, find weaknesses and exploit them. Bill is a veteran coach, and when you play them, you have to be prepared in all aspects.”
The same goes for the Dragons, who will get a heavy dose of the Mustangs on the ground, and a taste of their defense, which has allowed just 108 points this season. Monroe is averaging 39 points a game.
Heppner has rolled up 1,992 yards on the ground this season, with Caden George leading the way with 573. Right behind him are Hayden McMahon (470) and Landon Mitchell (290).
“Most 2A football is played on the ground,” Grant said. “We can throw the ball and we will run the ball.”
The lofty rising numbers would not be possible without the play of the offensive line — center Jaime Cavan, guards Cade Cunningham and Jake Lentz, and tight ends Tucker Ashbeck and David Cribbs.
“I’m pleased with our line play,” Grant said. “The kids were inexperienced at the start, and it’s good to see them making their own decisions and asking questions. It’s nice to see the maturation of the group. One of my favorite things is when an offensive line figures it out and they are more in charge of it than I am. They start to tell me what we should do. I’m really happy with them.”
Defensively, Cunningham with 67 tackles leads the Mustangs, followed by Ty Boor with 64, Cavan with 55 and George with 54. They have nine interceptions, nine quarterback sacks and seven fumble recoveries.
“They are always a good football team,” Crowson said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.