HEPPNER — Caden George ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and Heppner’s defense was too much for Monroe to handle in a 26-0 victory Saturday, Nov. 5, in the first round of the 2A state playoffs at Les Payne Field.
“I think we have really progressed as a team,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “I hoped we could get to this point. They have grown up quite a bit. They were inexperienced to start the season. We have more football in us.”
The Mustangs (8-2) held Monroe (5-4) to just 50 yards of offense in the first half and 128 for the game. They also forced three fumbles and held the high-scoring Dragons scoreless
“Heppner defends well,” Monroe coach Bill Crowson said. “We made some mistakes and didn’t get things figured out as quickly as we would have liked to. Credit to them for being a good defensive football team.”
The Mustangs will host Regis in the quarterfinals. The date and time have not been confirmed. The Rams advanced with a 14-2 win over Bandon.
“This is what you work hard for,” Grant said. “It’s a joy watching the kids enjoy it.”
Heppner’s first touchdown came after Nate Young coughed up the ball and Dillan Doyle recovered for the Mustangs.
A big run of 24 yards by Saul Lopez, and 13 from George put Heppner on the Monroe 6-yard line, where George took the ball in. George also ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead less than 5 minutes into the game.
The Mustangs would score early in the second quarter, this time on a 56-yard touchdown run by George for a 14-0 lead.
Less than 2 minutes later, Monroe’s Mike Terry fumbled the ball on the Dragons’ 29-yard line, where Ty Boor pounced on it.
Four plays later, Heppner’s Hayden McMahon scored on a 6-yard run for a 20-0 lead that would stand at the half.
“Defensively, we were a little slow, and a couple of turnovers hurt us,”Crowson said.
On the Dragon’s ensuing possession, they moved the ball to the Heppner 22, where they faced fourth-and-15. Quarterback Brock Corning attempted to pass the ball to David Lopez, but Landon Mitchell stretched out to swat the ball away.
Mitchell, who has played with a broken left hand for weeks and is limited to defense, would add an interception in the fourth quarter.
“He’s pretty smart and gets in the right spot,” Grant said of Mitchell.
Another Monroe fumble, this time with 4:39 left in the third quarter, was recovered by Tucker Ashbeck at the Heppner 23.
A 57-yard run by Cameron Proudfoot put the Mustangs inside the Dragons’ 10-yard line.
On third-and-goal from the 2, Boor sliced through the defensive line to give his team a 26-0 lead.
“Ty has really stepped up as a leader on offense and defense,” Grant said. “He’s quiet, but plays like a senior who has a lot of desire.”
Boor ran for 24 yards, and defensively had seven tackles.
“This is awesome,” Boor said of the win. “Last year we didn’t get to make it all the way. This year, I think we can do it.”
Nate Young was the bright spot for the Dragons. He ran for 108 yards on 21 carries, and used his speed to catch Proudfoot at the end of his 57-yard run to prevent the touchdown.
“That was the kid who we were concerned about all week,” Boor said. “Our scout team did a good job. I don’t think we could have done as well without them.”
Proudfoot ran for 75 yards as the Mustangs rolled up 332 yards on the ground. Lopez added 32 yards rushing and eight tackles.
Jaime Cavan led Heppner with 12 tackles and two quarterback sacks, while George and Cade Cunningham each had six tackles.
