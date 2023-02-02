BMCC v Yakima bbb
Blue Mountain Community College's Chad Napoleon takes aim over Yakima defenders on Jan. 25, 2023, in Pendleton. Napoleon became the first BMCC player to reach the 1,000-point mark with a score Jan. 28 at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Chad Napoleon has started a new club at Blue Mountain Community College, and he’s the only member.

Napoleon scored his 1,000th point, and more, Jan. 28, at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Washington. According to coach Doug Baxter, Napoleon is the only player in BMCC men’s basketball history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

