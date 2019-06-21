NBC basketball camps return to EOU
Nothing Beats Commitment is bringing their summer basketball camp back to Eastern Oregon University.
For almost 50 years, the NBC staff has been training athletes in basketball, soccer, lacrosse, and volleyball. Starting on Monday, June 24, they’ll return to EOU to help those seeking to improve their skills on the court.
A camp for high school aged girls runs from Monday to Friday, June 28. Athletes can enroll in a camp that teaches either basic or advanced basketball skills. A complete player camp runs from Sunday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 3, and a high school boys camp opens from Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 12.
All camps run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Registration prices range from $435 to $485 per camper. Visit www.nbccamps.com, or call 1-800-406-3926 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.