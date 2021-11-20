WALLA WALLA — Chad Nepoleon poured in 25 points and hauled down six rebounds to lead Blue Mountain to a 122-67 victory over Mountain Home Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Nepoleon, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Delray Beach, Florida, also had six assists and two steals.

The Timberwolves (3-0) led 64-39 at the half, then went on a 58-28 run in the second half.

Dawson Durham added 16 points for BMCC, while Jacob Holling had 15 points and flour steals, and Kash Lang had 14 points, five assists and four steals.

Deshaun Walker led Mountain Home AFB with 18 points and five rebounds.

On Friday, the Timberwolves beat Linn-Benton 78-62 behind Nepoleon’s 22 points and seven rebounds.

Women’s basketball

LOWER COLUMBIA 73, BLUE MOUNTAIN 46 — The Red Devils improved to 2-0 at the Red Lion Classic in Pendleton with a victory over the Timberwolves.

Lower Columbia dominated from the start, taking a 16-11 lead after the first quarter, and held a 34-22 lead at the half. A 25-16 fourth quarter by the Red Devils put the game away.

Nane Lokotui came off the bench to lead BMCC with 13 points, while Jaelyn Brainard added 10 points.

Jazlynn Novelli led Lower Columbia with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.

In other games, Kaylee Banks had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead North Idaho past Clark 68-56, while Edmonds beat Yakima Valley 52-49, using a 17-11 fourth-quarter run to pull out the win.

Sunday’s schedule includes Edmonds vs. North Idaho at 10 a.m., followed by Lower Columbia and Yakima Valley at noon. BMCC will finish play against Clark at 2 p.m.

