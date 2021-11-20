Nepoleon leads BMCC past Mountain Home AFB By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Nov 20, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALLA WALLA — Chad Nepoleon poured in 25 points and hauled down six rebounds to lead Blue Mountain to a 122-67 victory over Mountain Home Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 20.Nepoleon, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Delray Beach, Florida, also had six assists and two steals.The Timberwolves (3-0) led 64-39 at the half, then went on a 58-28 run in the second half.Dawson Durham added 16 points for BMCC, while Jacob Holling had 15 points and flour steals, and Kash Lang had 14 points, five assists and four steals.Deshaun Walker led Mountain Home AFB with 18 points and five rebounds.On Friday, the Timberwolves beat Linn-Benton 78-62 behind Nepoleon’s 22 points and seven rebounds.Women’s basketballGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterLOWER COLUMBIA 73, BLUE MOUNTAIN 46 — The Red Devils improved to 2-0 at the Red Lion Classic in Pendleton with a victory over the Timberwolves.Lower Columbia dominated from the start, taking a 16-11 lead after the first quarter, and held a 34-22 lead at the half. A 25-16 fourth quarter by the Red Devils put the game away.Nane Lokotui came off the bench to lead BMCC with 13 points, while Jaelyn Brainard added 10 points.Jazlynn Novelli led Lower Columbia with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.In other games, Kaylee Banks had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead North Idaho past Clark 68-56, while Edmonds beat Yakima Valley 52-49, using a 17-11 fourth-quarter run to pull out the win.Sunday’s schedule includes Edmonds vs. North Idaho at 10 a.m., followed by Lower Columbia and Yakima Valley at noon. BMCC will finish play against Clark at 2 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Steal Chad Nepoleon Sport Basketball Bmcc Assist Fourth Quarter Red Devils Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.