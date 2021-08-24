HEPPNER — It was anyone’s game at the Morrow County Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 21, in Heppner. The day brought dozens of rodeo newcomers and old-timers from across the region to watch competitors face off in the 99th annual Northwest Pro Rodeo Association Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo for a shot at prize money in front of a record-breaking crowd.
Kelton Maxfield, a novice bareback rider coming from Nampa, Idaho, was the first winner of the night and was the only bareback rider who managed to stay on for the full eight seconds to receive a score of 81, winning the event in the Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo.
“I’m feeling great,” Maxfield said. “I mean I’m having a blast.”
Maxfield, who attends Columbia High School in Nampa, said this is his second year rodeoing but has squeezed in somewhere around 150 rodeos between school in that time. During his summer break from school, he said he’s able to go to a lot more rodeos but that he’s been training every day on the spur board that he built himself.
“Sometimes it just hurts and you’re not having any fun but for the most part it’s just a blast,” he said. “The feelings that come with it are just amazing.”
Brailey Shaye Murray, of Harrisburg, felt similarly about her own path in the rodeo world. Having ridden horses her whole life, Murray really only started to get serious a few years ago and marked this weekend as her first time at the Heppner rodeo.
“I loved it,” she said. “I love the ground, I loved the community.”
Murray said she’s been roping for about three years and barrel racing for about five and rode her horse, Materbug, in both events on Aug. 21.
“Just the atmosphere, the people, you can’t get it anywhere,” she said.
Her parents were familiar faces to the area, however, after being involved in rodeos all over the state for decades. Her father could even be seen helping out inside the arena on Aug. 21. when they were down a volunteer.
But it wasn’t just the competitors that saw the crossroads of returners and newcomers. With red sequins flashing and flags fluttering through the air, members of the Owyhee Nite Dazzlers flew out of the gates, their horses churning the ground into a dusty mist.
Coming from Treasure Valley, the group is comprised of long-time flag fliers and newcomers alike with a grandmother-granddaughter duo while another rode with a current rider’s mother while pregnant with her.
Many of them had grown up around horses and it had been a logical jump into the arena; for others, however, it took a little bit more.
“I used to be scared of horses,” said Cami Cullen, who’s only recently got involved. “I just got hit in the head by one and stopped being scared.”
“Everyone here is amazing,” she said.
Billy Gentry, a 92-year-old vet and long-time rodeo fan, has seen generations of newcomers come through the Morrow County Fair. After moving to the Heppner area in 1948 from Missouri and working for Columbia Basin Electric for 35 years, he’s seen his fair share of changes.
His children and grandchildren, now fully grown, have had their own experiences at the rodeo and, according to Gentry, his son won the saddle bronc a while back and all his grandchildren have won the saddle bronc event as well. Although never having competed himself, he said this was one of his favorite moments through his history with the rodeo.
With a gruff voice, a smile on his face and energy belying his age, Gentry recounted helping rebuild the stadium: replacing wood with metal and climbing the poles to fix lights.
“You take away from the community,” he said, “you gotta help put something back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.