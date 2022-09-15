PENDLETON — When you pair the No. 1 man in the world standings with one of the top bucking horses, at the one of the biggest rodeos in the world, good things are bound to happen.
Sage Newman, the top-ranked man in the saddle bronc turned in an 88.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Birch Bubbles to take over the lead in the event by a half-point on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the 112th Pendleton Round-Up.
“The bronc riding here is great all week,” Newman said. “I had a great horse. I had been on him before, but I didn’t have near as good a day as today. This is my last rodeo of the year before the NFR. Winning this is on my bucket list.”
Newman, from Melstone, Montana, leads the world standings with $247,468, $59,390 better than second-place man Stetson Wright.
At Pendleton, his lead is a half-point better than Riggin Smith (88), and one point in front of Jake Clark (87.5).
“This is a great rodeo,” Newman said. “I’m just having fun.”
Clark, from Crane, recorded his 87.5-point ride on Ragin’ Lunatic, just a few riders before Newman.
Bull riding
Only four of the 16 bull riders posted an 8-second ride, led by Bubba Greig with an 88.5-point spin on Hell Hound. Greig was the fifth man out of the chutes, and the first to stay on his bull.
“I haven’t been on him, but I saw him when Cole Fischer rode him at Xtreme Bulls the other day,” Greig said. “I knew he was a good one. This is my first trip to Pendleton. I’d love to win it on my first trip.”
With one round of bull riders to go before they bring back the top 12 for Saturday’s finale, Greig has a half-point lead on Coy Thorson (88), while Tristen Hutchings (87.5) and Stetson Wright (87) are right on his tail.
“I was out all of July and August with injuries, so I really don’t have a shot at the NFR,” Greig said. “It would be nice to end the season with a nice paycheck. This is the coolest rodeo I have ever been to. There is so much history here.”
Bareback riding
Orin Larsen, the 2018 Pendleton Round-Up bareback champion, put himself in position for another title Thursday with an 86.5-point ride on Deep Springs to take over the lead with one day left before the finals.
“It’s a horse I really didn’t know anything about,” the Canadian cowboy said. “I’m glad I made it through it. Saturday will be a good day in Pendleton. I will get on whatever they give me. I don’t really have an option.”
Larsen, who is sitting 14th in the world standings, needs a decent payday in Pendleton to secure his eighth trip to the NFR. He has a 1.5-point lead over Tanner Aus, Ty Breuer and Austin Foss, while Keenan Hayes (84.5) and rookie Rocker Steiner (84) are close behind.
“It’s anybody’s game,” Larsen said. “I was pretty fortunate to win this in 2018.”
Larsen, who is a frequent participant in Pendleton, said it’s one of his favorites.
“This is a special kind of rodeo,” he said. “There’s a lot of history and tradition, and they stay true.”
Barrel racing
Five of the top six barrel racers are from the Northwest, with four of them joining the top six Thursday afternoon.
Teri Bangart of Olympia, Washington, had the hot run of the day at 28.89 and sits No. 3 overall. Cheyenne Allan, of Mabton, Washington, who won the Pendleton title in 2019, was second at 29.01 and sits No. 4 overall.
Italy Sheehan was right behind Allan with a 29.05, and is ranked fifth.
Kacey Gartner of Walla Walla, who has the top time of 28.57, clocked her run in slack earlier in the week. Katie Pascoe of California is second at 28.84.
Breakaway roping
Kimberly Williams of North Powder had the top run of the day at 3.1 seconds, and is among the top 12 with one day to go.
Jordan Minor and Sarah Morrissey share the lead at 2.3 seconds, while Stanfield’s Josie Goodrich is fifth with a 2.9.
Tie-down roping
Bo Pickett is looking to put his name on the back of the arena in tie-down roping, and took one step closer to that goal with a 10.1-second run Thursday afternoon.
Pickett, Blane Cox and Jordan Ketscher lead the second round at 10.1, and Pickett is second in the average at 19.3 seconds with Shad Mayfield. Cox leads the average at 19 seconds.
Steer wrestling
There was a strong lineup Thursday, but once the steers hit the grass, they took off like Secretariat. Five men did not post times.
Landon Beardsworth was able to take down his steer in 5.4 seconds to sit second in the second round.
Baker City’s Jesse Brown, who won the Pendleton title in 2019, turned in a 7.7-second run, and is sixth in the average at 15.6 on two runs.
Team roping
Aaron Tsinigine and Marty Yates have made the most of their trip to Pendleton.
The pair had the hot run of 5.4 seconds Thursday, and have the top time on two head at 11.3 seconds.
Steer roping
Hudson Wallace (13.8) and Chris Glover (14.0) had the top two times of the day, and they are tied for third in the average at 27.1 seconds on two head.
