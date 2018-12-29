Senior Tyler Newsom poured in a career-high 44 points — including a school record nine 3-pointers — to lead Pendleton to an 82-63 win Saturday over Ridgeview on the final day of the Summit Holiday Tournament.
“Today, they played with confidence and shot the ball well,” Bucks coach Zach Dong said. “I was pretty proud of the guys.”
Newsom scored 17 points in the first quarter for Pendleton (6-4), then added 15 in the second.
“He did most of his damage in the first half,” Dong said. “He was real hot. They didn’t have an answer for him. The basket was an ocean for him.”
Ryan Sams had the single-game 3-point record for the Bucks with eight before Newsom’s record performance.
Cooper Roberts added 12 points and Kason Broncheau 11 for the Bucks, who will host La Grande on Jan. 8.
Pendleton will open Intermountain Conference play Jan. 11 at Hood River Valley.
Girls
HOCKINSON (Wash.) 52, PENDLETON 40 - The Bucks (3-8) closed out their weekend at the Summit Holiday Tournament with a loss to the Hawks (5-4).
We did not play our best when we were down here,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We were missing our starting point guard (Muriel Hoisington) the whole tournament, which doesn’t help much and throws the chemistry off.”
The Bucks led by eight at the half, but struggled in the third quarter.
“These games matter to build our foundation for league,” Porter said.
Natalie Neveau had 10 points and six rebounds for the Bucks, while Katie Bradt had 12 rebounds.
“The positives are, the girls never gave in and they never quit trying,” Porter said. “We play for 32 minutes and we play hard. As long as you can walk off the court and not have any regrets, we have done our job.”
Jasmine Shigeno had 27 points for Hockinson on a school record nine 3-pointers.
