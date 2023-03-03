BAKER CITY — Nixyaawii let a seven-point lead at the half slip away, and the Golden Eagles came up short in the 1A state semifinals against Crane as the Mustangs held on for a 46-45 victory Friday, March 3, at Baker High School.

The Golden Eagles will play Rogue Valley Adventist Academy at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Powder Valley High School. Members of the Adventist faith prohibit work or competitive sports during their Sabbath, which is from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

