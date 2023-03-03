BAKER CITY — Nixyaawii let a seven-point lead at the half slip away, and the Golden Eagles came up short in the 1A state semifinals against Crane as the Mustangs held on for a 46-45 victory Friday, March 3, at Baker High School.
The Golden Eagles will play Rogue Valley Adventist Academy at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Powder Valley High School. Members of the Adventist faith prohibit work or competitive sports during their Sabbath, which is from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
Crane will play Damascus Christian in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii opened the game with a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, and led 23-16 at the half.
The Mustangs went on a 23-8 run in the third quarter to take a 39-31 lead. The score was tied 24-24 with 4:05 left in the period, but Crane outscored the Golden Eagles 15-7 the rest of the quarter.
Nixyaawii chipped away at Crane’s lead in the fourth, and were within 44-42 after Ella Stewart hit a pair of free throws with 2:18 left in the game.
Kortney Doman made two free throws to give Crane a 46-42 lead with 10 seconds left, but Sophie Bronson drained a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left to make it 46-45.
The Golden Eagle quickly fouled, and Taylor Joyce missed the front end of a one-and-one. Nixyaawii got the rebound and called a timeout.
Nixyaawii turned the ball over before it could get off a shot before the final buzzer.
Bronson led the Golden Eagles with 12 points and six rebounds, while Mersayus Hart had 12 points, Stewart scored 10 points, and Sistine Moses had six points and six rebounds.
Doman led the Mustangs with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Leslie Doman added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Bronson and Leslie Doman were the Moda Health Players of the Game.
1A boys tournament
NIXYAAWII 62, UNION 56 — The Golden Eagles will play in the third-place game after beating the Bobcats in a loser-out game at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii (27-3) will play Adrian at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Union finished its season 25-5.
The first three quarters of the game yielded a combined 29 points, with Nixyaawii leading 16-13.
In the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles went on a 46-43 run to secure the win.
Baron Moses led the way for Nixyaawii with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Symon Picard had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Rylen Bronson 10 points and nine rebounds.
Bo Ledbetter led Union with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Tee Ledbetter had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.