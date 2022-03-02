MISSION — The Nixyaawii girls basketball team has had its share of success at the 1A state tournament.
The Golden Eagles (24-4) won state titles under Jeremy Maddern in 2011 and 2017, and placed second in 2018 and third in 2020.
This season, under first-year coach Michael BadWarrior, Nixyaawii enters the state tournament with an Old Oregon League title under its belt, and OOL Player of the Year — junior guard Sophie Bronson (18.5 points, 7 assists) — leading the charge.
“This year is pretty special,” BadWarrior said. “I feel my girls have done great all season. The games we did lose, we lost by just a few points.”
Nixyaawii will open state play Thursday, March 3 against Country Christian from The Valley 10 League. The Cougars upset the Golden Eagles 56-54 in the 2018 championship game.
The Golden Eagles also feel at home at Baker High School. Other than multiple trips to state, they played in the Baker Tournament in December, and suffered a loss to Crane on Feb. 3, when the teams met in the middle for a nonleague game.
Though BadWarrior is in his first year as head coach, he was an assistant for two years and familiar with the inner workings of the state tournament.
“I have known the girls for three years,” he said. “This team is special. We have a good fan base and I know they will fill the section in Baker, and then some.”
Junior Mersayus Hart adds 14.0 points a game for the Golden Eagles, and is a terror on defense with her pressure and ability to steal the ball.
Junior Kyella Picard is a force underneath defensively, and is not afraid to take the ball inside on offense. Sophomore Ella Stewart offers nine points a game and gobbles up rebounds. She’s a strong presence on both ends of the court.
Coming off the bench is junior Sistine Moses, who does a little bit of everything.
“She makes big shots, is an all-round good player, and she plays a physical game,” BadWarrior said. “She’s also our emotional leader.”
Country Christian (23-6) has appeared in five of the last seven championship games, winning titles in 2016 and 2018.
The Cougars bring back their top two scorers from last year’s runner-up team — senior Elizabeth Grandle and junior Annie Bafford.
Echo vs. North Douglas
The Cougars are back in the final eight of the 1A state tournament for the first time since placing second in 1995.
Echo won the B state title in 1981 — back when only four teams qualified for state.
To reach the final eight, Echo connected on 10 3-pointers in a 73-47 win over Yoncalla, getting 28 points and six 3-pointers from senior Faith McCarty.
The Cougars (18-4), who won the Big Sky League district title, are led by McCarty, sophomore Neveah Thew and senior Sydney Bracher.
Echo rolls into state on a nine-game win streak.
North Douglas (25-3), a quarterfinal team the last two years, has outscored its opponents by an average of 52-27. The Warriors have not lost to a 1A team this season.
North Douglas’ three losses are to 3A Southerlin, 2A Oakland and 2A Salem Academy. The Warriors have won their past eight games.
The Warriors are led by senior guard Samantha McDowell (12.5 points), the returning Skyline League Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.