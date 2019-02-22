Every team needs a good sixth man.
With Nixyaawii's Deven Barkley out due to injury, sophomore Moses Moses stepped onto the court to complete his team's starting five during Friday's sub-state playoff game at Pendleton High School. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard drained a game-high 18 points to help the Golden Eagles to a 73-54 victory over St. Paul in a win-or-go-home contest, and secure a trip to the 1A state tournament.
"I've started a couple of games in the past," Moses said. "I just kept telling myself, 'I know my role, and I know the stakes of this game. Just don't overthink it.'"
The Golden Eagles took charge with an 18-0 lead to start, driven by eight points from sophomore guard Tyasin Burns and five from Moses. The Buckaroos didn't manage a score until senior guard Jaidyn Jackson hit a bucket at 1:25. Nixyaawii led 20-4 by the end of the quarter.
"We were lights-out on shooting," said Moses. "I was expecting a little more of a challenge (from St. Paul). But we played great man defense, and got a lot of blocks in on that first quarter."
The Bucks picked up the pace in quarter two, posting 14 points to help them into double digits, but no matter — Nixyaawii more than doubled that with 29 of their own, including three treys from Moses. They were ahead 49-18 at halftime.
"Moses shot the ball unbelievably well," said coach Shane Rivera. "He's tall, and built like a prototypical basketball player. He's young, but he's right there with the best of 'em on our team."
Burns grabbed a rebound off the Bucks' glass to push Nixyaawii out to a 33-point lead in quarter three, but St. Paul senior post Rawley Koch knocked down a pair of treys in response. Moses hit a basket with 0:20 left to help his team to a 30-point advantage.
St. Paul outscored the Golden Eagles 23-8 in the final eight minutes, bolstered by eight- and nine-point runs to close the game. They had reduced their deficit from 30 to just 19 at the buzzer.
"It's the postseason — we should be going full throttle all the way through," said junior guard Mick Schimmel. "(St. Paul) switched up their defense, and that threw us off."
Following Moses, Schimmel posted 13 points, and sophomore post Magi Moses added 12.
With Friday's win under their belt, the Golden Eagles (25-2, 12-0) will travel to Baker High School on Wednesday, Feb. 27 to start their run for the state title. Round one of the 1A tournament tips off at 3:15 p.m. against Horizon Christian.
