BAKER CITY — Mersayus Hart had a game-high 20 points and five steals, and Nixyaawii moved into the semifinals of the 1A state tournament with a 58-35 victory Wednesday, March 1, over Country Christian at Baker High School.

“The girls earned it,” Nixyaawii coach Aaron Noisey said. “They deserve it. They worked hard. Getting here last year and not winning was motivation for this year to get the win and get the first one out of the way.”

