Nixyaawii's Mersayus Hart (15) drives to the basket as Country Christian's Annie Bafford defends during their 1A state quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Baker High School. Hart led the Golden Eagles with 20 points and five assists.
Nixyaaii's Kyella Picard (20) puts up a shot past the defense of Country Christian's Elise Doyle (23) during their 1A state quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Baker High School. Picard had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
BAKER CITY — Mersayus Hart had a game-high 20 points and five steals, and Nixyaawii moved into the semifinals of the 1A state tournament with a 58-35 victory Wednesday, March 1, over Country Christian at Baker High School.
“The girls earned it,” Nixyaawii coach Aaron Noisey said. “They deserve it. They worked hard. Getting here last year and not winning was motivation for this year to get the win and get the first one out of the way.”
Nixyaawii advances to play top-ranked Crane at noon Friday. The defending state champion Mustangs beat Jordan Valley 43-26 to advance.
The Golden Eagles, who won state titles in 2011 and 2013, took a positive step toward another title game, getting out to a 17-8 lead over the Cougars at the end of the first quarter.
Hart had 10 of her points in the opening quarter, and had 14 at the half as the Golden Eagles led 25-16.
“That first half, I think I aged a bit,” Noisey said. “We had some jitters. In the second half, we responded well. Sophie (Bronson) and Kyella (Picard) turned it up. Sophie hit some big shots when we needed them. I’m proud of those young ladies.”
The Cougars came out after halftime and pulled within 28-23 with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter, then the Golden Eagles pulled away for good.
Nixyaawii outscored Country Christian 13-5 the rest of the quarter, with Picard scoring five points, and Ella Stewart four.
A 15-7 run by the Golden Eagles in the fourth quarter sent the Cougars to the consolation round, where they will face Jordan Valley at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Picard added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Bronson had 12 points, and Stewart eight.
Defensively, the Golden Eagles held the Cougars’ leading scorer Annie Bafford to just five points, but she did have 11 rebounds.
Lilly Garfield led the Cougars with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Peyton Craven added seven points and six rebounds.
“I didn’t know that until I saw the stat sheet,” Noisey said of Bafford. “When you have someone like Mersayus on you, she makes it tough on you. Our girls, the way they run the floor, people aren't ready for that. We don’t get tired. If we do, we don’t want people to see that.”
Defensively, Nixyaawii had 13 steals and 16 points off turnovers.
The Golden Eagles’ defense did get them into foul trouble at times with sloppy fouls, but the Cougars failed to take advantage, going a woeful 11 of 22 from the free-throw line.
“We have to stop reaching, Noisey said. “It hurt us with Sistine (Moses) fouling out, but the girls did a good job filling that gap.”
Hart and Garfield were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
