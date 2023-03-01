BAKER CITY — Watch out Baker City, Nixyaawii is coming to town.
The Golden Eagles earned a spot in the boys and girls 1A state basketball tournaments at Baker High School, and they have state titles in their sights.
"They are proud to represent Nixyaawii, not just the school but the community," Nixyaawii boys coach Jeremy Barkley said of both teams. Proud of them for having that respect for our community. We travel in force. We have great fans and they love basketball. We appreciate them. It would be awesome if we could both cut down the nets in Baker. That is something we have not done yet."
The Nixyaawii boys come into the tournament with a 27-2 record, and will match up with Crosshill Christian (21-6) on Thursday, March 2, in the first round.
"We are not a super big team," Barkley said. "They have a 6-5 kid (Noah Dallum) and he is strong. In our own league we had to play against Tee (Ledbetter) from Union and (Patrick) Frisch from Cove. We have learned to use our defense and our speed to win games. They have a couple of good guards (Ben Hemelstrand and Kyler Hemelstrand) who move the ball well. We will match up well with them. We are going to make them run."
The Nixyaawii boys were a disappointing sixth last year, but a lot has changed since then.
"This year, we are bonding better as a team, and we have better teamwork," Barkley said. This season, we are locked in a little more. Our seniors have been to state all four years. We are playing well at the right time."
The Golden Eagle are led by leading scorer Baron Moses (16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds), floor leader Dylan Abrahamson (11.9 points, 5.8 assists and 3.3 steals), Rylen Bronson (9.8 points), Aaron Barkley (13.1 points, 3.4 assists), and Symon Picard (11.2 points).
"Dylan is our floor chief," Barkley said. "He has 169 assists this season, that’s 70 more than the next guy. He leads in steals with 97. He is playing great. He has really taken that leadership role and energizes the team with his charisma."
Nixyaawii benefits from knowing on any given night that any of the starting five can lead them in points, with the rest playing a solid supporting cast.
"They know how to play the game and they have a high basketball IQ," Barkley said. "They learn to trust each other, they look for each other and they know where they are. We play tough defense and press, and they love doing that. Team chemistry is such a huge thing."
1A girls tournament
If the top half of the girls bracket looks like last year’s, it’s because it’s exactly the same. The Golden Eagles are looking for a better outcome this time around.
Last year, Nixyaawii went 0-2 at state last year with loses Country Christian (53-46) and Jordan Valley (61-53).
This year, the Golden Eagles (22-5) open with Country Christian (21-7) again at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, but this year they have a little more experience on their side.
"The girls have worked hard," Nixyaawii coach Aaron Noisey said. "We have nine seniors on the team who have been there before. They want to be more successful than they have been the past couple of years."
To do that, the Golden Eagles will have to keep the Cougars’ Annie Bafford in check.
"She is kind of their go-to girl," Noisey said. "She scored like 32 (points) to get them to the final eight. She can shoot 3s and drive to the basket. She pretty much does everything for them. When she gets the ball in her hands, she knows what she wants to do."
To counter Bafford, the Golden Eagles will use their speed and balanced scoring.
Kyella Picard leads the team with 12 points a game, with Sistine Moses and Mersayus Hart right behind her. Sophie Bronson also is a threat.
"Not a lot of teams run like we do," Noisey said. "We aren’t tall, so we have to use our speed to balance it out. There are a couple of games where Mersayus was averaging 20 points, then people would key on her and Sistine would get her points. Sophie is always dangerous. We try to take advantage of that."
Nixyaawii was tested the past couple of weeks by 2A Stanfield and Old Oregon League foe Echo.
"In the long run, we needed games against Stanfield and Echo," Noisey said. "They make us fight and make us better. I hate to lose any game, but I see the benefits if your team allows it to help them. With this team, it will help motivate them at state. Country Christian is just another game we need to get past to win a state championship. We’re just trying to keep our focus on the next game."
