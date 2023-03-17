PENDLETON — Nixyaawii High School will sport its own logo on its track uniforms this season after combining forces with Pilot Rock for years.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Golden Eagles coach Weyekin Bill said. “We decided to go for it and represent our own school just last week. We definitely are going to miss being a part of Pilot Rock’s group. I have about 15 kids out. We actually have a good mix between throws and sprints and a few distance guys. It’s been hard to get my cross-country guys out.”

