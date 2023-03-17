Kyella Picard, an athlete on the new Nixyaawii track and field team, warms up at Pendleton High School on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Picard, who previously competed on the combined Nixyaawii/Pilot Rock team, won a district title and was seventh at state last season. Her personal best is 113 feet, 3 inches.
PENDLETON — Nixyaawii High School will sport its own logo on its track uniforms this season after combining forces with Pilot Rock for years.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Golden Eagles coach Weyekin Bill said. “We decided to go for it and represent our own school just last week. We definitely are going to miss being a part of Pilot Rock’s group. I have about 15 kids out. We actually have a good mix between throws and sprints and a few distance guys. It’s been hard to get my cross-country guys out.”
With proper training facilities at Nixyaawii, the Golden Eagles are practicing at Pendleton High School, where the Bucks have welcomed them with open arms.
“The OSAA has two different concepts,” Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis said. “They have co-opts, and something new called the collective, where schools have their own teams and compete under their own names. Hopefully it’s something positive for everyone. Most are Pendleton kids through the eighth grade, so most of them know each other. We want to be good neighbors, for sure.”
With the collective, the Nixyaawii athletes are eligible to use the facilities and equipment at Pendleton, but must compete for their own school.
“We are really thankful for the opportunity.” Bill said. “We get to use their facilities and their equipment. We are excited to work with their track team. We don’t have anything. Pendleton is going to help us out a little bit and let us borrow their equipment.”
Bill said there was a little hesitation on the part of his athletes about going out on their own.
“When we talked about it with the group, they were a little hesitant, but they looked at the bigger picture of representing Nixyaawii,” he said.
The Golden Eagles have a good start to their girls team with Kyella Picard, Ella Stewart and Mersayus Hart.
Picard throws the shot put, discus and javelin, while Stewart throws javelin and discus, and Hart is a sprinter.
Picard and Hart, along with Pilot Rock athletes Aiva Ellis and Paige Moffit, helped the Rockets place eighth at the 2A state track meet last year in the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.57 seconds.
Picard also placed seventh at state in the javelin (106-8).
“Those three are the main reason we have so many kids coming out this year,” Bill said. “They are starting the culture and I think it’s pretty awesome. Kyella is doing softball (with Pilot Rock) and track this year. That is a pretty cool opportunity for kids.”
For the boys, distance runner Wild Bill will be on the track, while Enoch Crane will throw the discus and shot put.
Crane and Pendleton thrower Nathan Neveau played football together, giving them a good working relationship.
“We have a couple of newcomers who seem interested in the jumps,” Bill said. “We are just a week into practice. We hope to see more kids come out.”
The Golden Eagles’ first meet is the Buck Track Classic on April 7 at Pendleton High School.
