Nixyaawii’s Sophie Bronson (24) drives toward the basket against the Ione/Arlington Cardinals on Feb. 26, 2022, in the second round of the Oregon School Activities Association Class 1A State Tournament in Mission. Bronson was named the Old Oregon League Player of the Year.
MISSION — Nixyaawii girls basketball coach Michael BadWarrior knows he can count on Sophie Bronson to be the first player to show up for practice with her shoes on, to sweep the floor without being asked, and help other players fine tune their game.
“She was an overall leader on and off the court,” BadWarrior said.
Bronson brought her dedication to the court every game, averaging 18.5 points and seven assists a game for the Golden Eagles, who qualified for the 1A state tournament.
Bronson, a junior, was named Old Oregon League Player of the Year by the league coaches.
“On the court, she has been working and training her whole life,” BadWarrior said. “She had a standout season. She had over 500 points this season. Whenever we needed to get something going, she did what she had to do. She really did anything and everything the team needed to win. She’s extremely unselfish.”
The Golden Eagles finished 11-0 in OOL play and 24-6 overall. At one point, they won 11 of 12 games, with a nonleague loss to eventual state champion Crane in the middle of the run.
Nixyaawii ran into a couple of tough teams at state in Country Christian and Jordan Valley, but Bronson’s play earned her second team all-tournament honors.
“Her basketball IQ is so high that we worked together really well,” BadWarrior said. “She comes from a long line of athletic family members. She runs everyday before school, and shoots baskets before school. She wants to be great. She is a rare breed.”
Also named to the OOL first team for Nixyaawii was Mersayus Hart, while Kyella Picard was named to the second team. Sistine Moses was selected to the honorable mention team.
OOL boys
Regular-season and district champion Nixyaawii had four players earn all-league honors, including two named to the first team.
Sophomore Baron Moses and junior Aaron Barkley were first-team picks for the Golden Eagles, who finished the season 24-8 and earned a sixth-place finish at the 1A state tournament.
Moses led Nixyaawii with 22.8 points and 8.6 rebounds a game, while Barkley averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.2 steals.
Dylan Abrahamson (12.8 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 steals) was named to the second team, while 6-foot-5 junior Coyote Jackson (8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) was an honorable mention selection.
Moses and Abrahamson were named to the state tournament second team.
