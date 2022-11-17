HILLSBORO — Oakland coach Ben Lane said he always has considered himself fortunate not to have to go east of Kennedy this time of year.
Lane and his team got a dose of the Blue Mountain Conference last week against Umatilla, and on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Oakers will take on BMC champion Heppner in the 2A semifinals at 2:15 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium.
“We have to play another team in that league,” Lane said. “I have never played against (Heppner) before. I was at Yoncalla, and I’ve been here for 13 years, and have never played them. We have our work cut out for us.”
Heppner coach Greg Grant, who has his team in the semifinals for the second consecutive year, said Oakland will be the best team the Mustangs have faced this year.
“They are athletic, they play hard, they have a good scheme and seem knowledgeable about what they are doing,” Grant said. “We’d better be ready.”
The fourth-ranked Mustangs (9-2) advanced to the semifinals with an 8-6 victory over Regis in the quarterfinals.
“Every practice, every week is a bonus,” Grant said. “It’s a privilege. It’s something they have earned hard to get. We are going to see if we can get another week.”
The top-ranked Oakers are 10-1 overall and won the Valley Coast Conference title with a 6-0 record. Oakland hasn’t lost since dropping a 24-16 game at Weston-McEwen in Week 2.
Oakland got five touchdowns from running back Cade Olds in its 32-14 quarterfinal win over Umatilla.
“We will have our hands full with him (Olds),” Grant said. “They do a lot of good things with him and he has a lot of good teammates. He is certainly someone we are aware of.”
Lane said players like Olds and a few others didn’t get a lot of playing time during the season because the score would be out of hand by halftime.
“Cade’s definitely a workhorse,” Lane said. “In the first week against Clatskanie, he showed what he can do, and again last week. He is doing what he set out to do and what he should be doing.”
The Oakers, the highest-scoring 2A team this season at 47 points a game, will face a Heppner defense that has limited teams to 10.3 points a game — the stingiest 2A team in the state.
“It’s the mentality of Heppner,” Lane said. “They have Coach Grant, he makes them believe. They are all in. That makes it tough. With kids, they might not make it through, but will try and run through a brick wall. They will never stop.”
And just when you think you have a handle on their defense, the Mustangs’ offense is there to offer another wrinkle.
Caden George leads the charge with 904 yards rushing, with Hayden McMahon at 491 and Saul Lopez at 329. There are a few passing yards mixed in to keep defenses on their toes.
“Caden George is tough,” Lane said. “He runs hard. Kind of like Cade, they can run you over or finesse to run around you.”
While Nov. 19 will be the last day for one team, Grant said you have to appreciate every day.
“Every year is a new one, and every one is a new opportunity to give kids a great memory and a great experience,” Grant said. “The kids will look back on it fondly, and you want that last experience to be their best one.”
