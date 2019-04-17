The Timberwolves may have started Wednesday off with a loss, but they wouldn’t let it end that way.
The East Region’s bottom-ranked Wenatchee Valley Knights scored seven runs in the top of the third to hand Blue Mountain’s baseball team a 9-5 loss in the first of two Northwest Athletic Conference games. But the Timberwolves came back ready to fight and finished the day with a seven-inning, 12-2 win over the Knights.
Josh Moore opened game one with an RBI double at the top of the first to get Wenatchee Valley on the board early, but the Timberwolves’ Gage Young responded with one of his own to tie the score at 1-1.
Blue Mountain pulled ahead when Cooper Saxton scored on an error at first base, but the Knights were quick to take things back in their control.
Three of the Knights’ seven-run streak came from Alex Hussey’s three-RBI home run that capped off the third inning. It would be his only hit of the game, but it was all that was needed to hold off Blue Mountain. The Timberwolves would score three more runs to chip away at the deficit, but could never recover.
Zach Britt led Wenatchee Valley’s offense, hitting 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Moore also went 3 for 5 at the plate, and scored a run and two RBIs.
Nate Smith, who spent two innings pitching for the Timberwolves, benched just one Knights batter, and gave up eight hits, eight runs, and seven errors.
Saxton hit a perfect 3 for 3, scoring two runs and driving another in.
In game two, Young, Carsten Manderbach, and Micah O’Donnell all put in runs in the bottom of the first to give the Timberwolves a lead they would never give up.
The Knights’ home plate would go untouched for four innings until they managed their only two runs at the top of the fifth.
The Timberwolves scored three runs an inning for their last three at-bats. Evan Devolve let slip nine runs over 5⅓ innings on the Knights’ mound, and walked five Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Brooks Juhasz pitched all seven innings for Blue Mountain, and fanned seven Knights.
O’Donnell hit 3 for 4 for the final game of the day, scoring two runs and driving two more in. Manderbach also hit 3 for 4, scoring two runs and an RBI.
The No. 5 Timberwolves (17-13, 6-7 NWAC) host Columbia Basin on Saturday for a pair of NWAC games. First pitch is at 1 p.m.
