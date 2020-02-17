PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain women’s basketball team suffered its second loss to North Idaho on Saturday, and the second time around wasn’t much different from the first.
The Timberwolves took one 30-second lead early in the first quarter, but proceeded to give up a nine-point Cardinals run as the NWAC East Region’s fourth-ranked Cardinals (14-10, 8-5 NWAC) took charge early on and handed BMCC (3-21, 1-12 NWAC) an 82-53 home loss.
“It was the same song, different verse,” Blue Mountain coach Adam Driver said. “They have a lot of length and athleticism. They used it to their advantage. It frustrated our shorter guards a little.”
North Idaho’s Sydnie Peterson made a 3-point jumper in the opening minute of the first quarter, and Blue Mountain’s Madi McKrola answered back with a basket to put the Timberwolves on the board and pull within one point of the Cardinals.
Katie Skramstad, who led the Timberwolves with 13 points, had a layup to give her team a 4-3 lead — their only one for the remainder of the game — with 7:52 left in the quarter.
North Idaho’s Anna Schrade posted a layup of her own that sparked a nine-point run that kept the game out of the Timberwolves’ reach for good. Blue Mountain gave up three turnovers along the way — they would suffer 17 by the end of the first half, and 24 by the game’s end.
“That put us in a hole,” Driver said of his team’s turnovers. “We just had too many. Our shot selection wasn’t very good, and we didn’t do a good job of sharing the ball. It was all self-inflicted wounds.”
The Timberwolves trailed 25-13 at the end of the first quarter, and were held scoreless for the opening 2:47 of the second. By the time Brooke Wheeler scored a basket with 7:13 left in the half, the Cardinals had already extended their lead to 33-15. They took three 20-point leads before the half was up.
Blue Mountain shot a combined 24.2% from the field by game’s end, while the Cardinals connected on 42.1% at the other end.
Wheeler had 12 points to follow Skramstad, and led the Timberwolves with 16 rebounds. McKrola finished with 11 points.
“Those three kids have been our most consistent scorers all year,” Driver said of Skramstad, Wheeler and McKrola. “They’re scoring 70% of our points on a nightly basis. They’re gifted kids. There’s a reason they’re leading our team every night.”
Blue Mountain will travel to East-leading Walla Walla on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.
“Walla Walla is a really great team,” Driver said. “They never beat themselves. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Men’s basketball
NORTH IDAHO 119, BLUE MOUNTAIN 77 — The East Region’s top-ranked Cardinals (25-1, 13-0 NWAC) remained perfect in league action as they recorded a swift victory over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
North Idaho took control of the game early with a 58-32 first half, getting 15 points each from Christian Guess and Jaden Dewar. Guess would finish with 21 points, while Dewar would lead the Cardinals with 26.
Blue Mountain (5-21, 1-12 NWAC) got a team-high 18 points from Dedi Seme. Levi Burke chipped in 16, Shaw Broncheau 14, and Dylan Grogan 10.
The Timberwolves will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Walla Walla.
